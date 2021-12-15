Second quarter woes lead to 20-point loss for Lady Panthers

From Staff Reports

TIFTON, GA – After the first quarter, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) only trailed the Lady Blue Devils of Tift County 10-9, but a 19-9 run by TCHS in the second quarter was the beginning of a downward spiral from which the Lady Panthers could not recover. As a result, SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Blue Devils 62-42 on Tuesday, December 14, at Tift County High School.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers are now 4-4 on the season, but are still 3-0 in Region 2-AAA competition.

SCHS senior forward Trinity Jackson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points and Tiffani Goodman poured in nine points. Aviyonna Clemons chipped in eight points, Kaylin Holley scored four and D’eria Clark scored three points on one three-pointer in the first quarter to round out the SCHS scoring.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Panthers only trailed 10-9, but were outscored 19-9 thanks in part to the Lady Blue Devils’ three-point shooting in the second quarter. Tamyra Carter drained two three-pointers in the second quarter and Braxton Gibson knocked down one. In total, the Lady Blue Devils nailed eight shots from beyond the arc during the game. However, in spite of the second quarter run by TCHS, the Lady Panthers were still within striking distance at halftime, as they only trailed 29-18.

The Lady Panthers tried to make a run in the third quarter, but they had difficulty stopping TCHS senior guard Shakiria Chaney. Chaney scored 10 points in the third quarter and led the Lady Blue Devils with a total of 21 points for the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers trailed 47-30.

The final stanza was pretty much evenly played between both teams, with TCHS outscoring the Lady Panthers 15-12. Unfortunately for SCHS, however, they were not able to cut into the TCHS lead and went on to lose 62-42.

In addition to Chaney’s 21 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils (6-1), Tamyra Carter poured in 17 points and Mya Cushion scored nine for TCHS in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers will try to rebound from this set back when they host Monroe on Friday, December 17 in another non-region contest. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.