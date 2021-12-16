New Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement scholarship endowed in honor of Chief Vanessa Wall

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Vanessa Wall began her career at South Georgia Technical College nearly 20 years ago as the initial Criminal Justice Instructor. She grew that program into one of the largest enrollment programs on the Americus campus and helped expand the program to the Crisp County campus. She was also instrumental in establishing the college’s POST certified Law Enforcement Academy. She is retiring effective January 2022.

Her nearly two decades of hard work and dedication was honored recently in front of family, friends, fellow law enforcement officials, and students, with the announcement of a new endowed Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement scholarship established in her honor during the SGTC Class 21-02 Law Enforcement Graduation. Her accomplishments were also spotlighted at a retirement reception following the graduation ceremony for Class 21 – 02 and an advisory committee meeting.

Lou Crouch of Bryon endowed the new scholarship as a tribute to Wall and to students who enrolled in the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and Criminal Justice programs. He has endowed four different scholarships in honor of or in memory of law enforcement officers and been responsible for providing 29 scholarships to SGTC students since January 2013. Marcellous Deshun of Arlington, GA was the first recipient of the Chief Vanessa Wall endowed Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Scholarship.

“Vanessa Wall has been a key member of our team for nearly 20 years and has devoted herself to making South Georgia Technical College a better place not only for the students but also for the faculty and staff,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We are honored that Lou Crouch chose to honor Vanessa’s accomplishments with an endowed scholarship for the two programs that she was instrumental in helping establish at South Georgia Technical College.”

The endowed scholarship plaque was presented to Wall by Lou Crouch and SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Director Brett Murray. Wall’s family was also present at the award presentation.

Wall, who was almost speechless, thanked Lou Crouch for the honor and also thanked him for all that he had done to provide scholarships for the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy while also honoring brave men and women who wore the badge. “I am truly thankful for Lou Crouch and I appreciate this more than any of you will ever know,” said Wall.

Marcellous Deshun of Arlington was awarded the initial Chief Vanessa Wall Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Academy scholarship. The 22-year old Marine Corps reserve chose Law Enforcement to help others. “This scholarship will be a great asset financially,” said Deshun. “I will be able to focus on continuing my education and I am very appreciative of this award and the opportunity.”

South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird thanked Lou Crouch for his support of the foundation and the Law Enforcement Academy. “Lou Crouch has made it possible for many students to attend the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy and he will continue to touch the lives of future generations with his generous gift of an endowed scholarship in honor of Chief Vanessa Wall,” said Bird. “Your investment in an endowed scholarship will continue to give back to students indefinitely. Thank you again for recognizing the value of the educational opportunities SGTC provides to students”

For more information about donating to the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation and Vice President of Institutional Advancement at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA. Additional donations can be added to the Chief Vanessa Wall Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Scholarship fund and all donations will be recognized and shared with the Wall family.