Area Beat Report 12/13 to 12/17

Published 2:40 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Berry, Luther James (In Jail), 71, Failure to Appear
  • Carter, Caeshon Desmond (Time Served), 22, Disorderly Conduct
  • Nimmons, Durante Pierre (In Jail), 29, Pubic Indecency – 1st or second offense – Misdemeanor
  • Hart, Ricky (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
  • Jenkins, Denoris Contrell (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation
  • Jones, Yakesha Shanta (41, Unlawful conduct during 911 call/using obscene language
  • Muse, Andrea Baylee (In jail), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Rowell, Lawrence Franklin (In Jail), 62, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

12/15

  • 387 Memorial Mile at 4:07 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Trans Waste Station at 10:22 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 11:18 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Odum Rd. near McMath Mill Rd. at 11:42 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 near Andersonville Rd. at 5:14 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 124 Austin Rd. at 10:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1601 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at DFACS at 3:39 p.m., Information for officers
  • 235 Calvary Church Rd. 8:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 North just South of Shiloh Rd. at 9:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 800 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:11 a.m., Assist Motorist

12/16

  • Lee St. and Lamar St. at 9:24 a.m., traffic stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Parking Lot of Burger King at 9:28 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Parking lot of Dominos Pizza at 9:45 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Lake Blackshear Regional Library at 10:30 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Child Safety restraint not used properly
  • Urgent Care Parking Lot at 10:48 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Peoples South Bank at 11:03 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Burger King Parking Lot at 11:46 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Strife and Lamar St. at 1:10 p.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • Regional Eye Center at 1:29 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Strife St. at Lamar St. at 1:39 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Lamar St. at Food Lion at 2:09 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 211 N. Ellaville St. at 2:26 p.m., Entering Auto
  • Hwy 49 South at MM 26 at 2:35 p.m., Accident Report
  • 931A Hwy 30 at 2:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 211 N. Ellaville St. at 4:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23 at 6:34 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Arch Helms Rd. near GA Hwy 49 South at 6:42 p.m., Verbal warning for trailer lights
  • 366 Old Dawson Rd. at 6:46 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • East Forsyth St. near Manhattan St. at 7:10 p.m., Warning for no lights
  • GA Hwy 49 about Airport Road at 7:15 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Sullivan Dr. about Thomas Dr. at 7:27 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 49 North near Jimmy Carter Regional Airport at 6:53 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Lacross Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway at 8:41 p.m., Warnign for failure to yield after stopping
  • 400 block of Shiloh Rd. at 8:42 p.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Hayes, Quandarius Kentrell, 21, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Worth, Christopher Bernard, 42, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
  • Wright, Kerry Lee, 63, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

12/13

  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:03, 10:06, 10:08 and 10:10 a.m., Failure to Appear (Contempt of Court)

12/14

  • Magnolia St. at Park Row at 1:31 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • South MLK at Wayne Electric at 9:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
  • Beale St. at 10:18 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • A Bozeman Circle at 12:52 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:20 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket at 3:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • S. Lee St. at Apt. A8 at 9:20 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)

12/15

  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:13 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at W. Lamar St. at 11:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 12:10 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Jackson Avenue at 10:22 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Crawford St. at A&J Property, LLC at1:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Jackson Ave. at 1:27 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 2nd Montgomery St. at 2:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Academy St. at 1:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 5:15 p.m., Public Indecency
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • North Jackson St. at 3:37 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Bozeman Circle Apt. 98B at 11:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Louis Lowe at 11:37 p.m., Runaway Juvenile
  • Brinson St. at 1:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Copper Hill Circle at 8:22 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:43 a.m., Contempt of Court

