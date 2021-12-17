Area Beat Report 12/13 to 12/17
Published 2:40 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Berry, Luther James (In Jail), 71, Failure to Appear
- Carter, Caeshon Desmond (Time Served), 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Nimmons, Durante Pierre (In Jail), 29, Pubic Indecency – 1st or second offense – Misdemeanor
- Hart, Ricky (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Jenkins, Denoris Contrell (In Jail), 33, Probation Violation
- Jones, Yakesha Shanta (41, Unlawful conduct during 911 call/using obscene language
- Muse, Andrea Baylee (In jail), 29, Failure to Appear
- Rowell, Lawrence Franklin (In Jail), 62, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
12/15
- 387 Memorial Mile at 4:07 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Trans Waste Station at 10:22 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 11:18 p.m., Welfare Check
- Odum Rd. near McMath Mill Rd. at 11:42 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 near Andersonville Rd. at 5:14 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 124 Austin Rd. at 10:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1601 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at DFACS at 3:39 p.m., Information for officers
- 235 Calvary Church Rd. 8:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 North just South of Shiloh Rd. at 9:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 800 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:11 a.m., Assist Motorist
12/16
- Lee St. and Lamar St. at 9:24 a.m., traffic stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Parking Lot of Burger King at 9:28 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Parking lot of Dominos Pizza at 9:45 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Lake Blackshear Regional Library at 10:30 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Child Safety restraint not used properly
- Urgent Care Parking Lot at 10:48 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Peoples South Bank at 11:03 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Burger King Parking Lot at 11:46 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Strife and Lamar St. at 1:10 p.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- Regional Eye Center at 1:29 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Strife St. at Lamar St. at 1:39 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Lamar St. at Food Lion at 2:09 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 211 N. Ellaville St. at 2:26 p.m., Entering Auto
- Hwy 49 South at MM 26 at 2:35 p.m., Accident Report
- 931A Hwy 30 at 2:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 211 N. Ellaville St. at 4:39 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23 at 6:34 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Arch Helms Rd. near GA Hwy 49 South at 6:42 p.m., Verbal warning for trailer lights
- 366 Old Dawson Rd. at 6:46 p.m., Livestock in Road
- East Forsyth St. near Manhattan St. at 7:10 p.m., Warning for no lights
- GA Hwy 49 about Airport Road at 7:15 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Sullivan Dr. about Thomas Dr. at 7:27 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 49 North near Jimmy Carter Regional Airport at 6:53 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Lacross Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway at 8:41 p.m., Warnign for failure to yield after stopping
- 400 block of Shiloh Rd. at 8:42 p.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Hayes, Quandarius Kentrell, 21, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Worth, Christopher Bernard, 42, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Wright, Kerry Lee, 63, Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
12/13
- S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:03, 10:06, 10:08 and 10:10 a.m., Failure to Appear (Contempt of Court)
12/14
- Magnolia St. at Park Row at 1:31 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to stop at stop sign
- South MLK at Wayne Electric at 9:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers
- Beale St. at 10:18 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- A Bozeman Circle at 12:52 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:20 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket at 3:30 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- S. Lee St. at Apt. A8 at 9:20 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
12/15
- S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:13 a.m., Contempt of Court
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at W. Lamar St. at 11:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 12:10 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Jackson Avenue at 10:22 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Crawford St. at A&J Property, LLC at1:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Jackson Ave. at 1:27 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 2nd Montgomery St. at 2:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Academy St. at 1:01 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 5:15 p.m., Public Indecency
- GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 5:17 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- North Jackson St. at 3:37 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Bozeman Circle Apt. 98B at 11:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Louis Lowe at 11:37 p.m., Runaway Juvenile
- Brinson St. at 1:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Copper Hill Circle at 8:22 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:43 a.m., Contempt of Court