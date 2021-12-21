Area Beat Report 12/16 to 12/21

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Foster, Betty Ann, 48, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Harris, Janiyah, 19, Disorderly Conduct
  • Lockhart, Willie Arthur, 59, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to yield or stop at stop sign
  • Mann, Denisha Alexandria, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Reynolds, Brianna W., 30, Disorderly Conduct
  • Robinson, Wykeithia, 24, Battery
  • Sanitz, Antonio Perez, 35, Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Failue to Yield after stopping at a stop sign
  • Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 25, DUI
  • Welborn, Antonio Brenard, 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Welborn, Emanuel Davis, 42, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/16

  • Ashby St. at Poplar St. at 12:27 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Freida Lane at 12:46 a.m., Unruly Juvenile

12/17

  • Burton Circle at 5:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bell St. at 6 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:30 p.m., Simple Battery

12/18

  • Town Creek Circle at 2:37 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • West Church St. at 12:38 a.m., Robbery/Aggravated Assault
  • Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 3:43 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Norman Cole St. at 5:01 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Bell St. at 5:48 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Daniel St. at 6:18 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Judy Lane at 6:10 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Palm Court at 7:08 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a felony
  • Hosanna Circle at 10:33 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Garden Lane at 11:19 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:43 p.m., Disorderly

Conduct/Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts

  • E. Lamar St. at South Lee St. at 5:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • South MLK at McDonalds at 5:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Pecan Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Harris St. at Fairfield Ave. at 7:49 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Daniel St. at 5:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Pecan Dr. at 6:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

12/19

  • Lafeyette St. at 1:10 a.m., DUI
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 11:39 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Elm Ave. at 2:58 p.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Failue to Yield after stopping at a stop sign
  • Norris Circle at 2:48 p.m., Battery
  • Lowe St. at Ashby St. at 4:54 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to yield or stop at stop sign
  • Poplar St. at 4:14 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Contraband
  • Harris St. at Apt. 29 at 8:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hosanna Circle at 8:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 116 at Skyland Motel at 9:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Railroad St. at 11:23 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 7:40 p.m., Battery – first offense
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Adderton St. at Dollar General at 6:15 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

