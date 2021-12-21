Area Beat Report 12/16 to 12/21
Published 8:08 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Foster, Betty Ann, 48, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Harris, Janiyah, 19, Disorderly Conduct
- Lockhart, Willie Arthur, 59, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to yield or stop at stop sign
- Mann, Denisha Alexandria, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
- Reynolds, Brianna W., 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Robinson, Wykeithia, 24, Battery
- Sanitz, Antonio Perez, 35, Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Failue to Yield after stopping at a stop sign
- Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 25, DUI
- Welborn, Antonio Brenard, 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Welborn, Emanuel Davis, 42, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/16
- Ashby St. at Poplar St. at 12:27 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Freida Lane at 12:46 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
12/17
- Burton Circle at 5:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bell St. at 6 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:30 p.m., Simple Battery
12/18
- Town Creek Circle at 2:37 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- West Church St. at 12:38 a.m., Robbery/Aggravated Assault
- Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 3:43 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Norman Cole St. at 5:01 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Bell St. at 5:48 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Daniel St. at 6:18 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Judy Lane at 6:10 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Palm Court at 7:08 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a felony
- Hosanna Circle at 10:33 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Garden Lane at 11:19 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:43 p.m., Disorderly
Conduct/Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- E. Lamar St. at South Lee St. at 5:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- South MLK at McDonalds at 5:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Pecan Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Harris St. at Fairfield Ave. at 7:49 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Daniel St. at 5:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Pecan Dr. at 6:19 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
12/19
- Lafeyette St. at 1:10 a.m., DUI
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 11:39 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:01 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Elm Ave. at 2:58 p.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Failue to Yield after stopping at a stop sign
- Norris Circle at 2:48 p.m., Battery
- Lowe St. at Ashby St. at 4:54 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to yield or stop at stop sign
- Poplar St. at 4:14 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Contraband
- Harris St. at Apt. 29 at 8:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Hosanna Circle at 8:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 116 at Skyland Motel at 9:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Railroad St. at 11:23 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- Bessie Mays Circle Apt. A at 7:40 p.m., Battery – first offense
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Adderton St. at Dollar General at 6:15 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property