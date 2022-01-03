Retractions in the story: “Board of Commissioners approves Alcoholic Beverage License for Reflections Club at BOC Public Hearing”

The photo in the story entitled “Board of Commissioners approves Alcoholic Beverage License for Reflections Club at BOC Public Hearing”, which was published in the December 29, 2021 issue of the Americus Times-Recorder, is incorrect. The picture posted in the article is not that of the Reflections Club in Plains, GA.

Also, it was mentioned in the article that Bowman Harvey is the owner of the Reflections Club. This too is incorrect. The owner’s name is Bowman Wiley.