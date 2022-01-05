Baby New Year born in Sumter County

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Monday, January 3, 2022, Sumter County’s first birth of the New Year took place. De’Jon Tomori Baker was born at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. to Denzel Baker and Chasity Caruthers of Buena Vista. Ms. Caruthers is originally from Americus.

De’Jon Tomori weighed in at eight lbs., 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Kenneth Healey, MD, was the attending physician.

As the first baby born in 2022, De’Jon Tomori will receive a plaque and gifts from the Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary & staff.