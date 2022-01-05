SGTC Spring Semester registration scheduled for Monday, January 10

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) Spring Semester registration is planned for Monday, January 10 in the Pope Center on the Americus campus and at the Crisp County Center in Cordele. Registration will be held at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Americus and all day in Cordele. Classes start Wednesday, January 12. There are no placement test requirements and SGTC provides the use of textbooks at no cost to students.

“This is an awesome opportunity for individuals to enroll in college classes,” said South Georgia Tech President John Watford. “South Georgia Technical College is offering in-person and online classes. Right now, there are also extra funds to help students who need that assistance to get started or continue their education and acquire the skills for the career of a lifetime. Many students will be eligible for the HOPE Grant, HOPE Career Grant, HOPE Scholarship, or Federal financial aid and will be able to attend at no personal cost. What are you waiting for? Enroll today!”

Nearly 450 courses will be offered for spring semester. South Georgia Technical College is also offering general core courses including English, Literature, College Algebra, Economics, Art and Music Appreciation, Political Science, and History classes.

The college offers a number of online and in person services including academic counseling and tutoring to help students. The financial aid application can be completed online, but assistance is only an email or phone call away for students with questions.

“We want to do everything we can to help individuals pursue higher education without barriers,” explained Dr. Watford. “A lot of things may be uncertain right now, but one thing is certain. Our area needs a qualified, trained workforce more than ever. That makes this semester the perfect opportunity to look at a career option that is going to be in high demand.”

Students who are interested or would like more information about how to apply to South Georgia Technical College can visit the college website at www.southgatech.edu and discover the over 200 great associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs available. For more information about applying online visit: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/how-to-apply/. For additional questions, email sgtc411@southgatech.edu.

Current students can contact their instructors to enroll for Spring Semester. A list of courses offered for spring semester is located on the SGTC website (www.southgatech.edu) under Quick links, Flight plan or: https://www.southgatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Flight-Plan-Spring-2022.pdf.