Joshua Curtin named SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced today that Joshua Curtin of Leesburg has been named Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs in charge of student residential housing and dining, student activities, intramural sports and other student-oriented duties. He will also serve as the college’s Emergency Operations Manager and the COVID Coordinator. He will report to SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens.

“Please join me in welcoming Joshua Curtin to South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “We are very pleased to have an individual with his experience and knowledge to join our staff in this crucial position. I look forward to working with him. We are expecting great things from him.”

Curtin comes to South Georgia Technical College from Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA where he was serving as a Title III Grant Academic and Career Mentor. Prior to joining Andrew College in 2019, he served as the Director of Campus Life at Georgia Southwestern State University from March 2005 until December 2018.

At GSW, he planned and executed special event programs including Homecoming, President Investiture Week, Greek Week, Fall Festivals, Welcome Week Activities, Registration Days, and Orientation programs. He created, developed and implemented all GSW’s orientation programs including online, transfer, freshmen, and graduate, as well as trained all participating members. He provided leadership training and development to faculty/staff, executive leaders and team members of student organizations and volunteers.

Other duties he assisted with at GSW included instituting the University’s first online academic honor society – Epsilon Delta Lambda, masterminded the creation and implementation of GSW’s Food Pantry program, and revamped GSW’s student organization registration and student engagement process to implement Canes Connect and various training and safety protocol and guidelines. He also championed and established GSW’s first Esports athletic sports team.

He expanded his campus life duties to include more academic and career mentoring during his time at Andrew College. Curtin was responsible for approving all designated educational transactions, including pre-registration, drops, adds, and withdrawals while also serving as an academic mentor and counselor. He helped monitor students’ academic progress, mental health and sociability and consulted with students to build effective search strategies for desired jobs. He also planned, budgeted, implemented and marketed all Career Services “Adulting 101” and Career Development programs.

Curtin is currently A.B.D. in his doctoral program at the University of Georgia concentrating in an ED.D in Student Affairs Leadership from the University of Georgia. His thesis study is on “Understanding Traditional-Age, Commuter Students’ Engagement Experiences Who Are Currently Not Involved in Traditional Ways on Campus in the Co-Curricular Setting.

He has a Master of Business Administration – Management from Georgia Southwestern State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resource Management from GSW as well.

Josh is married to his college sweetheart Shannon Wiederkehr, who is also a two-time graduate from Georgia Southwestern who was a member and now alumna of the Kappa Delta Sorority, and is the author of The Best Laid Plans Book Series (9 books in total). When she is not writing, Shannon also homeschools their only child Seraphina, who is currently 9 years old whose activities include tennis, horseback riding, and a member of the Roots and Shoots program through the Jane Goodall Institute.