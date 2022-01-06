SGTC Announces President’s List for Fall Semester

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the fall semester, which included over 120 students from around the area and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Baker County: Peyton Brazel of Newton, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Ben Hill County: Tyras Rushonn Washington of Fitzgerald, Barbering.

Bulloch County: Travis Rushing of Brooklet, Agricultural Technology.

Burke County: Evan JoVaughn Golphin of Midville, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Coweta County: Andrew Edward Goetz of Newnan, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Jayden Christopher Pennington of Newnan, Welding and Joining Technology.

Crisp County: Matthew P. Helms of Cordele, Electrical Construction Technology; Timkaveion Jamal Henderson of Cordele, Diesel Equipment Technology; Michael T. Keen of Cordele, Networking Specialist;

Jason Eugene Lynn of Cordele, Welding and Joining Technology; Edu Olmedo of Cordele, Electrical Construction Technology; Alan Axl Perez of Cordele, Automotive Technology; Joseph L. Pierce of Warwick, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Ke’Andrea Latrice Ray of Cordele, Criminal Justice Technology; Kevin Deante Ray of Cordele, Auto Collision Repair Technology; Anna E. Schofill of Cordele, Business Technology; Ian Christopher Walker of Cordele; Welding and Joining Technology.

Dooly County: Madelyn Rose Randazzo of Vienna, Computer Support Specialist; Trinity Rashad Snelling of Vienna, Welding and Joining Technology; Rebecca Kay Sutton of Pinehurst, Criminal Justice Technology; Anijah La’Shon Taylor of Unadilla, Early Child Care Education.

Dougherty County: Brianna S. Davis of Albany, Criminal Justice Technology; Jaysen M. Jewell of Albany, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Early County: Mason Talmedge Johns of Blakely, Agricultural Technology.

Fulton County: Sani Wakili Aliyu of Atlanta, Criminal Justice Technology.

Glascock County: Cortavious S. Reynolds of Mitchell, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Hancock County: Hunter C. McNair of Sparta, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Haralson County: Keaton Grae Lankford of Bremen, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Harris County: Lindsey Paige Drawdy of Cataula, Diesel Equipment Technology; Nathan Kitts of Midland, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Henry County: Joel Ferguson of McDonough, Welding and Joining Technology; Gavin James Zuegel of McDonough, Welding and Joining Technology.

Houston County: Zakyah Jaton Cameron of Bonaire, Culinary Arts; Mackenzie Jake Milner of Warner Robins; Aviation Maintenance Technology.

Jackson County: Norman J. Dunaway of Bascom, Agricultural Technology.

Jeff Davis County: Clifford Dalton Jeffcoat of Hazlehurst, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Jefferson County: Cortavian Patterson of Wrens, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Tre’Quan Avontae Reynolds of Louisville, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Lee County: Allen Emery Balazs of Leesburg, Air Conditioning Technology; Guy Day of Leesburg, Presicion Machining & Manufacturing; Bryan Logan McGuire Frost of Leesburg, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Donald Aaron Gay of Leesburg, Diesel Equipment Technology; Loren Judy of Leesburg, Sports and Fitness Management; Karolyn Jess Kitchens of Smithville, Medical Assisting; Jonathan T. Owens of Leesburg, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Zachary Owen Parrish of Leesburg, Electrical Systems Technology.

Long County: Demia N. Bryant of Allenhurst, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Macon County: Madison Nachell Green of Reynolds, Institutionally Accepted Core; Miracle Marshalyn McKeller of Ideal, Early Childhood Care and Education; Lonnie Rogers of Montezuma, Industrial Mechanical Systems; Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma, Criminal Justice Technology: Devin S. Williams of Oglethorpe, Automotive Technology.

Madison County: Brannon N. Tolar, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Marion County: Bernard III Bryan of Buena Vista, Diesel Equipment Technology; Jeffrey L. Macon of Buena Vista, Precision Machining & Manufacturing; Lakendra S. Stevens of Buena Vista, Culinary Arts; Houston Scott Stewart of Buena Vista, Motorsports Vehicle Technology.

McDuffie County: David W. Workman of Thomson, Agricultural Technology.

Miller County: Carl Thompson Long of Colquitt, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Mitchell County: Ryan Bryce Bruckerhoff of Camilla, Diesel Equipment Technology.

Muscogee County: Rivers Dawson Buice of Midland, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Carson C. Glenn of Fortson, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Newton County: Connor Michael Barrentine of Covington, Agricultural Technology; Christopher Burney of Covington, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Paulding County: Nate Daniel Wallace of Acworth, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Pierce County: Lewis L. Newton of Blackshear, Welding and Joining Technology.

Pike County: Cameron Price Wood of Williamson, Welding and Joining Technology.

Putnam County: Tyquillious Jacis Mohone of Eatonton, Motorsports Vehicle Technology.

Quitman County: T’keyah Kiana Dennard of Georgetown, Sports and Fitness Management.

Schley County: Dawn Driver Ammons of Ellaville, Marketing Management; Andrew D. Kuipers of Ellaville, Drafting Technology; Haley A. Lamberth of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology; Brandon Strickland of Ellaville, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Screven County: Zavieh Zykee Mack of Newington, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Spaulding County: Blake Lewis Berryman of Griffin, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Sumter County: Amy Adams of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Sarah N. Churunel of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Luis Diaz-Perez of Americus, Welding and Joining Technology; Alexia Dizeko of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Kadarious J. Idlette of Americus, Automotive Technology; Trinity B. Jackson of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Kandis M. Johnson of Americus, Culinary Arts Degree; Austin Jones of Americus, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Teresa Michelle Mann of Americus, Culinary Arts; Hannah Naomi Martinez of Americus, Culinary Arts; Matija Milivojevic of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Hailey Rene Minix of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Tymothy J. Mitchell of Americus, Barbering; Cynthia Poke of Americus, Medical Assisting; Ta’Niah N. Reliford of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Loes Rozing of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Jesse Alexander Salazar of Americus, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Denivet Sanchez Chirinos of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Joseph Gavin Sinnott of Americus, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Ladasha Monae Thomas of Americus, Culinary Arts; Kalisha S. Whitehead of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Maurice Lashaun Williams of Americus, Computer Support Specialist: Angel Young of Leslie, Accounting.

Taylor County: Derrick D. Carson of Butler, Culinary Arts; Brandan Jackson Davis of Butler, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Caelan Sawyer of Reynolds, Welding and Joining Technology.

Terrell County: Heather K. Hinton of Dawson, Criminal Justice Technology; Sebastian Sky Shattles of Dawson, Welding and Joining Technology.

Thomas County: Tanner John Papka of Thomasville, Agricultural Technology.

Turner County: Princess King of Ashburn, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Webster County: Ginger Ann Money, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Whitfield County: Eli James Bagby of Cohutta, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Wilcox County: Amaya Lashon Brown of Pineview, Criminal Justice Technology; Elijah Mark Harris of Rochelle, Welding and Joining Technology; Haley Helms of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Out-of-State: Lawson Thomas Bonner of Valley, AL, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Cade Harper Tarver of Lafayette, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Kirk A. League of Haleyville, AL, Electric Power Generation; Norman J. Dunaway of Bascom, FL, Agricultural Technology; Brannon N. Tolar of Greenville, FL, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; James E. Bozman of Saint Augustine, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Matthew David Burton of Quincy, FL, Agricultural Technology; Garrett Steven Rowand of St. Augustine, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Simon David Westra of Dover, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; William Bryce Stein of Brandon, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Dion Jerquest Wilson of Tupelo, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Parker Thomas Rasnic of Thorn Hill, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Tristen Isaiah Johnson of Butler, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Jacob R Atkins of Luttrell, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Karson Kendall Richmond of Johnson City, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. For more information, visit www.southgatech.edu.