Erika Carrillo Arias named SGTC Human Resources Specialist

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Erika Carrillo Arias of Americus has been hired as the South Georgia Technical College Human Resources Specialist effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. She will report to Human Resources Coordinator Stephanie Preskitt and Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

As the Human Resources Specialist for SGTC, Carrillo Arias’ responsibilities will provide administrative and technical support to one or more functional areas of HR and will be responsible for the coordination/management of payroll operations. Her duties will include preparing and conducting new hire orientation, coordinating and processing new and existing employee benefits during open enrollment, performing payroll data entry, completing routine payroll related forms and several other duties as assigned.

Carrillo Arias has been employed as an HR Assistant at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners since 2017. Prior to her position with the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, Carrillo Arias worked as an HR/Recruitment Specialist for Unlimited Contract Services, Inc., in Buena Vista, GA and as a Quality Control Technician at McCleskey Mills in Smithville, GA. She is Bilingual.

Her certifications and trainings include: I-9 and Immigration Law Compliance Training, Discipline and Termination Training, Diversity in the Workplace Training, FMLA Compliance, Microsoft Word and Excel Applications and Customer Service Training and more.

She is currently enrolled in the Associate of Applied Science Business Technology program at South Georgia Technical College. She is also a graduate of Americus High School.