GSW Lady Hurricanes manhandle Georgia College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball team defeated the Georgia College Bobcats 72-47 on Saturday, January 8 at the Storm Dome. With the win, the Lady Hurricanes are now 10-2 overall on the season and are 2-1 in Peach Belt Conference play.

GSW trailed at the end of the first quarter by four points, but in the second quarter, the Lady Hurricanes found their groove, outscoring the Bobcats by 15 after Yasmin Perez gave GSW the spark it needed to take control of the game. Perez came off the bench and hit three straight shots, including two three-pointers, to help propel the Lady Hurricanes to a 37-26 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a low-scoring defensive battle with both teams scoring only 20 points combined. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Canes broke open the game outscoring the Bobcats by 12 points behind both Ava Jones and Jolicia Williams shooting 100% from the field.

Jones led GSW in scoring with 16 points and made 4 of 5 three-pointers. It was Yasmin Perez‘s 10 points off the bench that gave GSW the spark it needed to get its 10th win of the season and it gave Perez Player of the Game honors. Simone Lett finished the game with six blocks, tying the decade old program record.

The Lady Hurricanes head to St. Augustine, FL on Wednesday, January 11 to take on Flagler College in their fourth conference game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.