Area Beat Report 1/8 1/10

Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Hill, Quontqavious Markeese (Bonded Out), 30, Simple Battery/Family Violence
  • Hooks, Travis Anton (In Jail), 38, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/MSD/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • Johnson, Paula Renee (In Jail), Battery
  • Maddox, Irwin Costello (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • McCoy, Samuel (Bonded Out), 53, DUI-Alcohol/Taillight lenses required
  • McKnight, Enrika Vashaun (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
  • Perez Gonzalez, Allaen Aiverson (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
  • Reese, Morris Lamont (Bonded Out), 50, Simple Battery
  • Sellers, Dalton Cole (In Jail), 21, Simple Battery
  • Sims, Jacoby Marquis (Bonded Out), 31, Criminal Trespass/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense
  • Skinner, Martiza Asiel (In Jail), Holding for Richland PD
  • Wright, Dwight Fitzgerald (Bonded Out), 57, Battery
  • Culp, Nicholas Charles (In Jail), 31, Simple Battery
  • Denmark, Dondre Shakeem (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 32, Cruelty to Children – allowing a child to witness Battery/Family Violence – 3rd degree/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense/Aggravated Assault
  • Phillips, Jonathan Wesley (In Jail), 21, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey stop sign or control devices/Driver use due care/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving too fast for conditions/Reckless Driving/Speeding

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/6

  • 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:24 p.m., Information for officer

1/7

  • 1033 Sam Bradley Rd. at Mountain Creek AME Church at 5:02 p.m., Found Property
  • 130 Mallard Lane at 8:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 9:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 117 Pecan Terrace at 1:26 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 332 Waymon St. at 2:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1340 Hwy 19 South at 9:23 a.m., Vehicle Fire
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 26 at 1:22 p.m., Accident Report
  • 114 GA Hwy 308 at 11:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

1/8

157 Sylvan Dr. at 5:50 a.m., Suspicious Person

  • 117 Pecan Terrace at 6:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd. at 9:18 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 1059 GA Hwy 49 South at 9:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 155 Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:46 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 177 Rebel Road at 2:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 740 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:20 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 220 District Line Rd. at 7:40 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
  • 205 Flintside Dr. at 8:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Confederate St. at 2:08 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Highway 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 12:34 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 1979 GA Hwy 398 at 4:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 229 Jenkins Rd. at 8:28 p.m., Fight

1/9

  • GA Hwy 49 at Freeman Ave. at 1:49 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 400 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at 3:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 4:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 Confederate St. at 2:58 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 667 Smallpiece Rd. at 3:45 p.m., Bad Child
  • 194 Railroad St. at 4:04 p.m., Alarm Activation

1/10

  • 248 Hwy 49 South at Lot B at 12:23 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 363 Devoe Rd. at 9:19 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 287 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 9:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 560 Logan Store Rd. at 9:27 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 513 Flintside Dr. at 10:32 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 2:17 p.m., Theft
  • North Jackson St. at Reddick Dr. at 12:47 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane/Subject arrested for outstanding warrant

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Endiya, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lewis, Christopher Deon, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

1/10

  • 235 Horton Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Eastview Dr. at 2:54 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 1307 Oak Avenue at 3:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1118 east Lamar St. at Advanced Auto Parts at 7:58 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Ashby St. at Mayo St. at 3:42 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked

 

 

More Local News

South GA Technical College Foundation awarded grant from Sumter EMC Foundation

Erika Carrillo Arias named SGTC Human Resources Specialist

SGTC Announces President’s List for Fall Semester

Joshua Curtin named SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs

Print Article