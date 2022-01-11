Area Beat Report 1/8 1/10
Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Hill, Quontqavious Markeese (Bonded Out), 30, Simple Battery/Family Violence
- Hooks, Travis Anton (In Jail), 38, Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/MSD/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Johnson, Paula Renee (In Jail), Battery
- Maddox, Irwin Costello (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- McCoy, Samuel (Bonded Out), 53, DUI-Alcohol/Taillight lenses required
- McKnight, Enrika Vashaun (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- Perez Gonzalez, Allaen Aiverson (Bonded Out), 22, DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
- Reese, Morris Lamont (Bonded Out), 50, Simple Battery
- Sellers, Dalton Cole (In Jail), 21, Simple Battery
- Sims, Jacoby Marquis (Bonded Out), 31, Criminal Trespass/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense
- Skinner, Martiza Asiel (In Jail), Holding for Richland PD
- Wright, Dwight Fitzgerald (Bonded Out), 57, Battery
- Culp, Nicholas Charles (In Jail), 31, Simple Battery
- Denmark, Dondre Shakeem (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 32, Cruelty to Children – allowing a child to witness Battery/Family Violence – 3rd degree/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense/Aggravated Assault
- Phillips, Jonathan Wesley (In Jail), 21, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey stop sign or control devices/Driver use due care/Failure to obey stop sign/Driving too fast for conditions/Reckless Driving/Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/6
- 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:24 p.m., Information for officer
1/7
- 1033 Sam Bradley Rd. at Mountain Creek AME Church at 5:02 p.m., Found Property
- 130 Mallard Lane at 8:05 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 9:24 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 117 Pecan Terrace at 1:26 a.m., Welfare Check
- 332 Waymon St. at 2:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 8:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1340 Hwy 19 South at 9:23 a.m., Vehicle Fire
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 26 at 1:22 p.m., Accident Report
- 114 GA Hwy 308 at 11:52 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
1/8
157 Sylvan Dr. at 5:50 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 117 Pecan Terrace at 6:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd. at 9:18 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 1059 GA Hwy 49 South at 9:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 155 Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:46 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 177 Rebel Road at 2:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 740 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:20 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 220 District Line Rd. at 7:40 p.m., DUI-Drugs/Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
- 205 Flintside Dr. at 8:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Confederate St. at 2:08 a.m., Suspicious Person
- US Highway 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 12:34 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 1979 GA Hwy 398 at 4:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 229 Jenkins Rd. at 8:28 p.m., Fight
1/9
- GA Hwy 49 at Freeman Ave. at 1:49 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
- 400 block of Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 109 Thomas Dr. at 3:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 4:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 Confederate St. at 2:58 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 667 Smallpiece Rd. at 3:45 p.m., Bad Child
- 194 Railroad St. at 4:04 p.m., Alarm Activation
1/10
- 248 Hwy 49 South at Lot B at 12:23 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 363 Devoe Rd. at 9:19 a.m., Simple Battery
- 287 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 9:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 560 Logan Store Rd. at 9:27 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 513 Flintside Dr. at 10:32 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 2:17 p.m., Theft
- North Jackson St. at Reddick Dr. at 12:47 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane/Subject arrested for outstanding warrant
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Endiya, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Lewis, Christopher Deon, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
1/10
- 235 Horton Dr. at 2:35 a.m., Simple Battery
- Eastview Dr. at 2:54 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1307 Oak Avenue at 3:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1118 east Lamar St. at Advanced Auto Parts at 7:58 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:23 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Ashby St. at Mayo St. at 3:42 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Following too closely/Driving while license suspended or revoked