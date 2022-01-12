Rayetta Volley appointed as new County Administrator

By Deatrice Harris

Human Resources Director, Sumter County Board of Commissioners

AMERICUS – It is with great pleasure that Sumter County Board of Commissioners announce Ms. Rayetta Volley as our County Administrator. Rayetta is a valued member of our community and an emerging leader in our field. She exemplifies dedication and commitment to our company.

A native of Sumter County, GA she attended Americus High School and is a graduate of the class of 1998. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Valdosta State University in Political Science, a Master of Business degree from Georgia Southwestern State University in Business Administration, and a Master of Science degree from Albany State University in Criminal Justice.

She has been working with the Sumter County Board of Commissioners since December 2002. In that time, she has served as the administrative assistant, the assistant county clerk, the county clerk, records manager, the general operations administrator, and the interim county administrator. In her spare time, she enjoys shopping, watching television, helping in the community with her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., and attending her church, Old Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She is the mother of two lovely children, Trenton and Treyvia.