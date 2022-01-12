Scott pours in 27 to lead Lady Wildcats past Greenville

From Staff Reports

GREENVILLE, GA – Schley County freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott exploded for 27 points and senior forward Berkley Goodin scored 11 to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 57-43 Region 5A-Public victory over Greenville on Tuesday, January 11 at Greenville High School.

“I’m really proud of how we came out in the first quarter and took over the game,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “

In addition to the contributions of Scott and Goodin, sophomore forward Daneria Thornton chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

The Lady Wildcats had a big lead at one point, but the Lady Patriots were able to crawl their way back into the game as a result of forcing SCHS into committing turnovers, but the Lady Wildcats were able to score timely baskets to give themselves a cushion late in the fourth quarter.

With the win, SCHS improves to 8-3 on the season, while GHS falls to 3-8.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is another region home game against Chattahoochee County on Friday, January 14 at 6 p.m. In the last meeting between these two clubs in Cusseta on Friday, December 3, the Lady Wildcats won handily by the score of 62-35.