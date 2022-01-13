Candidates who qualified for County Commissioner District 3 Special Election

Sumter County is a political subdivision of the State of Georgia. The governing authority of the county is the Board of Commissioners. Sumter County is divided into five districts. One Commissioner is elected from each district and serves a four-year term. All are elected on staggered terms.

The Sumter County Probate Judge and Board of Elections and Voter Registration called for a special election to be held March 15, 2022 to fill the unexpired term of Commissioner William Reid due to his death. Qualifying ran from January 10, 2022 at 9:00am through January 12, 2022 at noon. The following candidates have qualified for this election (in alphabetical order): Scott Harry, Nadine Pope, J.C. “Jim” Reid, Jr. and James Ethan Wolfe. Click here to view a detailed map of District 3.

The general duties of the Board of Commissioners is to enact resolutions and ordinances for the general health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Sumter County. To levy taxation when necessary to finance the operation of the County government. To plan for future public service needs and to provide necessary services to safeguard the well-being and safety of the citizens. Current Board Members include: Mark Waddell, Clay Jones, Scott Roberson and Jessie Smith. Work sessions are held the second Tuesday of the month at 6:00pm. Regular Board Meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:00pm. The meetings are open to the public and are currently able to be viewed via Zoom due to COVID-19.

Work Session Meeting dial in: 1- (646)-558-8656 Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132 Passcode: 123788

Regular Meeting dial in: 1-(646)-558-8656 Meeting ID: 952 1489 3004 Passcode: 072455