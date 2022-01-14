Georgia Southwestern to host 42nd annual MLK Convocation

By Chelsea Collins, GSW Director of Marketing and Communications

AMERICUS, GA (January 12, 2022) — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will host its 42nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation in the GSW Student Success Center Convocation Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Myron Pope, vice president for Student Life at The University of Alabama (UA), serving as keynote speaker. This year’s theme for the convocation is “Building A BOLD Dream in Reality: ‘Who You See vs. Who I Am.’”

Pope, an Alabama native, joined UA in May 2021 after a distinguished higher education career in Oklahoma. He was in student affairs and enrollment management at the University of Central Oklahoma, including 14 years in vice presidential roles. Most recently he served as chief of strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Pope’s experience includes faculty appointments at the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the University of Central Oklahoma. At OU he was also associate director of the Center for Student Affairs Research.

Pope earned a Bachelor of Arts in history, a Master of Arts and Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the Capstone. The Sweet Water native was a walk-on member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship football team.

A seasoned scholar, Pope has written extensively on student success, diversity, retention, and globalization, delivering over 100 presentations and writing articles in dozens of referred publications on the best practices in student-focused areas. Pope has also been involved in local, state, and national organizations and initiatives related to education, families, and public service, and is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

The MLK Convocation is sponsored by the African American Male Institute (AAMI), GSW’s Division of Business and Finance, GSW MLK Convocation Committee, GSW Gospel Choir, National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Strong United Assertive Virtuous Educated Women (SUAVE), Division of Student Engagement and Success (SES), and Student Government Association (SGA).

The MLK Convocation is an open event and community members are welcome to attend.