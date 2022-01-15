Lady Wildcats keep pace in region standings with win over Chattahoochee County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) have now won three straight and are keeping pace right behind region leaders Taylor County in the Region 5A-Public standings as a result of their 49-30 victory over Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) on Friday, January 14 at Schley County High School.

“I’m really proud of our team tonight,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “We did a great job sticking to the game plan. We shared the basketball and limited turnovers on the offensive end. Defensively, we never let them (CHATTCO) get comfortable.”

SCHS freshman guard Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points and senior center Patience Solomon poured in 13 for SCHS in the winning cause.

With the win, SCHS is now 9-3 overall on the season and 8-1 in the Region 5A-Public standings. Going into their game against the Lady Panthers, the Lady Wildcats trailed Taylor County by ½ a game for the top spot.

The SCHS Varsity Boys Team was scheduled to play CHATTCO immediately following the girls’ game, but the game had to be postponed.

The Lady Wildcats will try to make it four in a row on Tuesday, January 18, when they travel over to Stewart County for another region matchup against the Royal Knights. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.