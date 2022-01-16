Lady Raiders fall to Brookwood in Thomasville

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (SAR) traveled down to Thomasville on Friday, January 14 with hopes of netting their second Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA contest against Brookwood. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, they fell to the Lady Warriors 39-27 in a low-scoring affair.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 7-10 overall and 1-2 in Region 3-AAA competition.

Mary Beth Easterlin led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 10 points, Riley Mitchell scored nine and Morgan Weaver chipped in five points in the losing cause.

The SAR boys were scheduled to play Brookwood immediately following the girls’ game, but that game had to be moved to Tuesday, January 18.

Both the SAR girls and boys are still scheduled to travel down to Hahira, GA to take on the Lady Valiants and Valiants of Valwood in Region 3-AAA contests on Friday, January 21. The girls are scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:45 p.m.