Area Beat Report 1/13 to 1/17
Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), 21, Unlawful use of a 911 telephone number/False Report of a Crime
- Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Probation Violation
- Barner, Larry Donell (In Jail), 40, Disorderly Conduct
- Barthell, Lake Martece (Sentence), 28, Sentenced to 1 year
- Hawkins, Catherine (In Jail), 69, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 62, Probation Violation
- McCray, Raymond Montavious (Released), 24, Drug Court Follow Up
- Mims, Melisa Ann Holman (Bonded Out), 37, Failure to Appear
- Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 34, Drug Court Follow Up
- Preston, Adam Tyler (In Jail), 26, Housing for Webster County
- Ross, Diane Sims (Bonded Out), 51, Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts, Etc. knowing information is in error or fictitious
- Strickland, Roderick Benard (In Jail), 49, Attempting to commit a felony
- Studdard, Stephen Kyle (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Wilson, Michael Joe, 47, Sentenced to 1 year
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/13
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 28 at 4:41 p.m., Accident with injuries
1/14
- Lamar Road at MM 12 at 5 p.m., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 862 Upper River Road at 5:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 near radio station at 7:10 p.m., headlight requirements
- 711 GA Hwy 49 North at 7:53 p.m., headlight requirements
- 3189 Lee St. Rd. 2016 Lincoln Truck at 10 a.m., Theft
- James Hart Rd. at GA Hwy 30 West at 5:05 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Orchid Rd. at Aster Dr. at 4:59 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 330 Vance St. at 9:38 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- 414 North Bond St. Apt. A at 6:12 p.m., Identity Theft
1/15
- 392 Arch Helms Road at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 452 Bone Rd, at 9:59 p.m., Welfare Check
- 326 Waymon St. at 5:07 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 191 Hwy 49 South at 5:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 133 Rose Lane at 5:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
1/16
- 168 Sixth St. at 7:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Felder St. near Brady Rd. at WAL-MART Parking Lot at 10 p.m., reference to tail light requirements
- 401 Waymon St. at 12:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 North Village Dr. at 10:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 300 N. Bond St. at 10:37 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 121 Tarver St. at 1:52 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 151 Charleston Dr. at 1:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1445 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:20 p.m., 911 Hangup
1/17
- 173 Cow Pen Rd. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 49 South near MM 11 at 3:38 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 392 North Spring Creek at 3:45 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 603 at 1:50 a.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 49 North at Frankie Williams Rd. at 6:27 p.m., Traffic Stop/no tail lights
- GA 49 North at New Era at 6:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/headlight and tag light requirements
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:57 a.m., Civil Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Lewis, Kobe Antwan, 20, Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object
- Davis, George Aundra, 37, Theft By Shoplifting
- Perez, Arnold Leonel Paz, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
1/14
- 104A Freida Lane at 12:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- GSW at Felder St. at 7:40 a.m., Damage to Property
- 213 Forest St. at 11:49 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Crawford St. at McGlamory Park at 12:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 339 Academy St, at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 204A Clara Dr. at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lawson Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Traffic (Not alcohol Related)
- Mayo St. at Ashby St. at 8:37 p.m., Possession of Marijuana
1/15
- 124 S. Dudley St. at 4:23 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 109 Linnie St. at 8:20 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 801 Davenport St. at 5:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 8-L at 6:30 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 712 Beale St. at 7:23 p.m., Criminal Trespass
1/17
- 202A Hwy 19 North at 2:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 105 Falcon Dr. at 3:45 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 113 GA Hwy 27 at Apt. H3 at 4:53 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 107 Magnolia Ct. at Apt. A at 3:54 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 311 Warren St. at 6:13 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at Rees Street at 4:05 p.m., Driving without a license
- East Forsyth St. at Rees St. at 11:38 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 105 Glory Court at 4:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:22 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 5:35 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Cruelty to person 65 years or older
- 205 Tom Hall Circle at 7:13 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 305 Tabby Lane at 5:59 p.m., contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- 902 Davenport St. at 8:34 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 10:09 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1703 Armory Dr. at 10:52 p.m., Missing Person
- 207 Poplar St. at 11:41 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence