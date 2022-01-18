Area Beat Report 1/13 to 1/17

Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), 21, Unlawful use of a 911 telephone number/False Report of a Crime
  • Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey stop sign/Probation Violation
  • Barner, Larry Donell (In Jail), 40, Disorderly Conduct
  • Barthell, Lake Martece (Sentence), 28, Sentenced to 1 year
  • Hawkins, Catherine (In Jail), 69, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 62, Probation Violation
  • McCray, Raymond Montavious (Released), 24, Drug Court Follow Up
  • Mims, Melisa Ann Holman (Bonded Out), 37, Failure to Appear
  • Pope, Brandon Emanuel (In Jail), 34, Drug Court Follow Up
  • Preston, Adam Tyler (In Jail), 26, Housing for Webster County
  • Ross, Diane Sims (Bonded Out), 51, Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts, Etc. knowing information is in error or fictitious
  • Strickland, Roderick Benard (In Jail), 49, Attempting to commit a felony
  • Studdard, Stephen Kyle (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Wilson, Michael Joe, 47, Sentenced to 1 year

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/13

  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 28 at 4:41 p.m., Accident with injuries

1/14

  • Lamar Road at MM 12 at 5 p.m., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 862 Upper River Road at 5:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 near radio station at 7:10 p.m., headlight requirements
  • 711 GA Hwy 49 North at 7:53 p.m., headlight requirements
  • 3189 Lee St. Rd. 2016 Lincoln Truck at 10 a.m., Theft
  • James Hart Rd. at GA Hwy 30 West at 5:05 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Orchid Rd. at Aster Dr. at 4:59 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 330 Vance St. at 9:38 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • 414 North Bond St. Apt. A at 6:12 p.m., Identity Theft

1/15

  • 392 Arch Helms Road at 8:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 452 Bone Rd, at 9:59 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 326 Waymon St. at 5:07 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 191 Hwy 49 South at 5:19 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 133 Rose Lane at 5:21 p.m., Alarm Activation

1/16

  • 168 Sixth St. at 7:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Felder St. near Brady Rd. at WAL-MART Parking Lot at 10 p.m., reference to tail light requirements
  • 401 Waymon St. at 12:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 10:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 300 N. Bond St. at 10:37 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 121 Tarver St. at 1:52 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 151 Charleston Dr. at 1:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1445 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:20 p.m., 911 Hangup

1/17

  • 173 Cow Pen Rd. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 49 South near MM 11 at 3:38 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 392 North Spring Creek at 3:45 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 603 at 1:50 a.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Frankie Williams Rd. at 6:27 p.m., Traffic Stop/no tail lights
  • GA 49 North at New Era at 6:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/headlight and tag light requirements
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:57 a.m., Civil Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Lewis, Kobe Antwan, 20, Possession of Marijuana or drug-related object
  • Davis, George Aundra, 37, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Perez, Arnold Leonel Paz, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

1/14

  • 104A Freida Lane at 12:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • GSW at Felder St. at 7:40 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 213 Forest St. at 11:49 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Crawford St. at McGlamory Park at 12:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 339 Academy St, at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 204A Clara Dr. at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lawson Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Traffic (Not alcohol Related)
  • Mayo St. at Ashby St. at 8:37 p.m., Possession of Marijuana

1/15

  • 124 S. Dudley St. at 4:23 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 109 Linnie St. at 8:20 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 801 Davenport St. at 5:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 8-L at 6:30 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 712 Beale St. at 7:23 p.m., Criminal Trespass

1/17

  • 202A Hwy 19 North at 2:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 105 Falcon Dr. at 3:45 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 at Apt. H3 at 4:53 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 107 Magnolia Ct. at Apt. A at 3:54 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 311 Warren St. at 6:13 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at Rees Street at 4:05 p.m., Driving without a license
  • East Forsyth St. at Rees St. at 11:38 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 105 Glory Court at 4:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:22 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 5:35 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Cruelty to person 65 years or older
  • 205 Tom Hall Circle at 7:13 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 305 Tabby Lane at 5:59 p.m., contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • 902 Davenport St. at 8:34 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 10:09 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1703 Armory Dr. at 10:52 p.m., Missing Person
  • 207 Poplar St. at 11:41 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence

