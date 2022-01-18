Ethan Wolfe announces run for Board of Commissioners

I am Ethan Wolfe; I’m running for County Commissioner for the vacant District 3 seat.

First, a little about me. I am Americus born. My father, Mr. “Jimbo” Wolfe, was an educator in Sumter County for over 25 years and my grandmother, Eleanor Fletcher Wolfe, was Sumter County Tax Commissioner in the late 60s to mid-70s. I graduated from Americus High School in 1988. I attended Georgia Southwestern College before enlisting in the United State Air Force as an Airman.

During my time in the military, I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. I held many positions while in the Air Force, leading both on the ground and in the air. On the ground, I mainly assisted with the day-to-day operations of a flying squadron, while routinely filling in for the Director of Operations. While flying aboard the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft, I held all positions available to an Air Battle Manager culminating in the title of Mission Crew Commander. As a Mission Crew Commander, I led 18 to 34 aircrew members and was responsible for the accomplishment of that flight’s mission objective. I had assignments to South Korea, Italy (NATO), Washington DC (White House Communications Agency), and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (as a Master Instructor). In January 2020, after 30-years of active-duty service, I retired from the Air Force, as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Upon retiring, I could have lived anywhere; I chose to come Home – back to Sumter County – I knew I had to continue serving my community and my fellow neighbors. Currently, I am the Commander of American Legion, John D. Mathis Post 2 here in Americus. I also serve on the Vestry at Calvary Episcopal Church with the additional title of “Junior Warden” (in charge of building and grounds). This is my second time serving on a governance board at an Episcopal Church. I first served while living in Warner Robins, Georgia, where I was asked and accepted the position of “Senior Warden” on their vestry.

Secondly, what makes me the right candidate for County Commissioner?

I am a person of integrity! Transparency is key for any elected official.

I’m dependable and reliable! I will fulfill my commitment if elected .

I’m a team player! know the value of teamwork and that only together can great things be accomplished.

I respect every person no matter their political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, gender, or age. As the second greatest commandment says “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31).

I don’t have all the answers – no one does. I want to hear from you. Please contact me at the following email address: wolfe4sumterco@gmail.com. I request your consideration and vote. I look forward to representing you on the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. God bless you and God Bless America!