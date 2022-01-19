Lady Wildcats dominate Stewart County to secure fourth straight victory

From Staff Reports

LUMPKIN, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) extended their winning streak to four with a 60-32 drubbing of Region 5A-Public opponent Stewart County on Tuesday, January 18, at Stewart County High School in Lumpkin, GA.

With the victory, the Lady Wildcats are now 10-3 overall and are in second place in the region standings at 9-1. They are a half a game behind Taylor County, who sits a top the region standings at 9-0.

“We came out strong and established a lead early”, SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “That allowed us to get all of our players some valuable minutes.”

SCHS freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott continues to perform at a high level as she led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points on the night. Senior guard Sara Barnhill and sophomore guard Emma Walker each chipped in nine points for SCHS in the winning cause.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is a home game on Friday, January 21 against the Lady Hawks of Central-Talbotton. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.