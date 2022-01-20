Area Beat Report 1/18 to 1/20

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 32, Disorderly Conduct
  • Tondeee, Summer Alexis (In Jail), 28, Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Amphetamine/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/18

  • Rec Department at 9:14 a.m., Information for officer
  • 117 Calvary Church Rd. at 10:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 110 Arcadia St. at 10:53 p.m., Civil Matter

1/19

  • Hooks Mill Road and Old Hooks Road at 11:14 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd. at 11:50 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 761 Upper River Rd. at 7:39 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Packing House Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 385 GA Hwy 30 W. at 10:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 119 Foster St. at 10:31 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Sumter Middle School at 10:39 a.m., Fight
  • 210 Rucker St. at 10:40 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 810 Douglas Dr. at 12:44 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 3480 GA Hwy 280 East at 2:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 18 at 3:28 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 2747 US Hwy 280 East at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Jackson, Andrew Nicholas, 23, Warrant Executed
  • Lee, Banita Renee, 20, Warrant Executed
  • Little, Renard Ahmad, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/4/2021

  • S. Hampton St. at 1:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

1/19

  • 101 Eastview Circle at 11:53 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 3:38 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 501 Bessie Mays Circle at 4:19 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. E at 4:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 618 Oglethorpe Avenue at 6:25 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr. at 7:46 p.m., Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Amphetamine/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent
  • 720 North Lee St. at 10:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 206 Brookdale Dr. at 3:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 534 Oak Avenue at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 911 Parker St. at 2:06 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 250 Highway 19 North at 8:28 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreen’s at 11:40 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

