Area Beat Report 1/18 to 1/20
Published 10:00 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 32, Disorderly Conduct
- Tondeee, Summer Alexis (In Jail), 28, Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Amphetamine/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/18
- Rec Department at 9:14 a.m., Information for officer
- 117 Calvary Church Rd. at 10:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 110 Arcadia St. at 10:53 p.m., Civil Matter
1/19
- Hooks Mill Road and Old Hooks Road at 11:14 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 and Lamar Rd. at 11:50 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 761 Upper River Rd. at 7:39 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 27 East at Packing House Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 385 GA Hwy 30 W. at 10:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 119 Foster St. at 10:31 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Sumter Middle School at 10:39 a.m., Fight
- 210 Rucker St. at 10:40 a.m., Damage to Property
- 810 Douglas Dr. at 12:44 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 3480 GA Hwy 280 East at 2:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 18 at 3:28 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 2747 US Hwy 280 East at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jackson, Andrew Nicholas, 23, Warrant Executed
- Lee, Banita Renee, 20, Warrant Executed
- Little, Renard Ahmad, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/4/2021
- S. Hampton St. at 1:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
1/19
- 101 Eastview Circle at 11:53 a.m., Simple Battery
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 3:38 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 501 Bessie Mays Circle at 4:19 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. E at 4:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 618 Oglethorpe Avenue at 6:25 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr. at 7:46 p.m., Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Amphetamine/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent
- 720 North Lee St. at 10:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 206 Brookdale Dr. at 3:17 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 534 Oak Avenue at 5:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 911 Parker St. at 2:06 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 250 Highway 19 North at 8:28 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreen’s at 11:40 a.m., Disorderly Conduct