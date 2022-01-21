Sumter Cycling to host first Saturday Ride of February

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its first Saturday Ride in the month of February on Saturday, February 5. The organization will also host a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of the new Americus Bike Route and will hold its annual meeting that afternoon at 1 p.m.

The new Americus Bike Route runs from Georgia Southwestern State University to Boone Park and goes through Downtown Americus.

There are two group rides. The 21-mile ride will begin at 11:15 a.m. and the 4.7-mile ride will begin at noon. The 21-mile route will make a loop through LaCross (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/38357057) and the 4.7-mile route will take riders south to GSW and then north to Boone Park (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/38352852).

Riders on this route have the option of stopping at the ribbon cutting after four miles. Both rides will start at Canterbury Kitchen.

Following the rides, there will be an official ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. in front of Canterbury Kitchen (The old Carnegie Library at 611 South Jackson Street). Following the ribbon cutting, riders can join Sumter Cycling for its annual membership meeting with a complimentary lunch prepared by Canterbury Kitchen. Those who would like to participate in the rides should send an RSVP to sumtercycling2020@gmail.com.

As a part of its annual meeting, Sumter Cycling will elect a board of directors for the new year. For those interested in serving or making a nomination, please send name and contact information in a reply to this sumtercycling2020@gmail.com.