Lady Panthers continue to roll through Region 2-AAA with win at Peach County

From Staff Reports

FORT VALLEY, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers are cutting through Region 2-AAA like a knife through butter. After defeating Upson-Lee the night before, they traveled up to Fort Valley and secured their 18th straight win of the season by beating the Peach County Lady Trojans 49-32 on Saturday, January 22 at Peach County High School.

With the victory over PCH, the Lady Panthers are now 15-6 overall and are now 11-0 in Region 2-AAA play.

Aviyonna Clemons led SCHS in scoring with 17 points and three other Lady Panthers, Trinity Jackson, D’eria Clark and Tiffani Goodman, each chipped in nine points to help lead SCHS to victory.

It was a fairly evenly played affair between the two teams in the first half and the Lady Panthers led 25-17 at halftime. However, SCHS stepped up its defensive pressure in the third quarter by pressing full court. This allowed the Lady Panthers to do what they do best: force turnovers and score points off those turnovers. As a result, SCHS jumped out to a 38-24 lead and would go on to win by the score of 49-32.

With the loss, the PCH Lady Trojans drop to 12-6 overall and 7-3 in the Region 2-AAA standings.

Up next for the Lady Panthers is a non-region rematch against Tift County at home on Saturday, January 29 at 6 p.m. In the first meeting between the two teams back in December, the Lady Panthers won handily by the score of 62-41.