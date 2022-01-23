Lady Hurricanes fall to seventh-ranked Lander University

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Basketball Team (GSW) fell to seventh-ranked Lander University (LU) by the score of 81-74 at the Storm Dome on Saturday afternoon, January 22.

The game was a battle with both teams showcasing their physicality. The Lady Hurricanes had a 19-17 lead at the half, but in the second half, it was a struggle for GSW. The Lady Hurricanes had multiple players in foul trouble. Five of those players had at least four fouls and two of them fouled out.

LU shot 14 free throws in the third quarter alone, while GSW was only able to get to the line twice, making two of four on those trips. The fourth and final quarter was closer, but much the same as the Lady Bearcats were able to get to the line eight times. LU went 10 for 16 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, while the Lady Hurricanes attempted eight foul shots and made seven of them.

GSW struggled in the rebounding category in this game as LU outrebounded the Lady Hurricanes 57 to 43.

The Lady Hurricanes had three players score in double figures. Jolicia Williams led GSW in scoring with 18 points and Ava Jones poured in 17. Jacquelyn Levay was also in double figures with 11 points. Vashae Rideout led LU in scoring with 15 points.

GSW (13-3, 5-2 PBC) will look to bounce back quickly as the Lady Hurricanes will host Young Harris College on Monday night in the Storm Dome. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.