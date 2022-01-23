Raiders continue to roll, improve to 16-0

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SAR) is, in all probability, enjoying its best regular season in school history. The Raiders are now 16-0 after beating Valwood 43-28 on Friday evening, January 21, at the Valwood School in Valdosta.

“We played well on the defensive end again tonight. We have to continue to be consistent on that end,” SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster said. “Our offense is an anomaly, but we will continue to work to get better, and we will. Again, very pleased with the kids effort tonight.”

SAR junior shooting guard Cedric Smith led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points. Smith and his Raider teammates will try for win #17 on Tuesday, January 25, when the Raiders host Tiftarea Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.