Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/23

Published 1:35 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Latonza Takelia, 37, Warrant Executed/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • Brown, Nikia Shanone, 28, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense/Failure to obey traffic control device/Criminal Trespass/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Daniels, Caluri Bernard, 44, Criminal Trespass
  • Luster, Christopher Eugene, 41, Violation of license restrictions/No insurance/Tag Lights Required/Tag Registration requirements/DUI
  • Mann, Shanita S, 32, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officer – Misdemeanor/Simple Battery/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Oakes, Joshua James, 35, Aggravated Stalking
  • Roberts, Michael Anthony, 53, Warrant Executed
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle, 43, Criminal Trespass
  • Woods, Alexus Ayuanna, 24, DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Headlight Requirements

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

1/21

  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 39 at 2:24 a.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1117 Magnolia St. at 1:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 329 West Lamar St. at 2:22 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 2:13 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • east Forsyth St. at Rees St. at 3:52 p.m., Warrant Executed/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • 1514 South Lee St. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

1/22

  • 103 F Eastview Circle at 4:35 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third degree – allowing a child to witness violence
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 11:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Crawley St. at MLK Blvd. at 12:07 p.m., Warrant Served
  • 201 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. E at Murphy Mill Apartments at 11:39 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 237 Horton Dr. at 6:39 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1320 Douglas Circle at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Assault and Battery
  • Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 8:01 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Elliot Street at Mayo St. at 11:37 p.m., Violation of license restrictions/No insurance/Tag Lights Required/Tag Registration requirements/DUI

1/23

  • 1717 South Lee St. at 2:04 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • GA Hwy 30 (E. Frosyth St.) at 4:21 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Headlight Requirements
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 248 at 4:14 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1201 US Hwy 19 at Big A’s Package at 4:37 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Town Creek Circle at Railroad St. at 5:42 a.m. a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 9:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 103B Norman Cole at 10:13 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense/Failure to obey traffic control device/Criminal Trespass/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 104A Waitsman Dr. at 11:32 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1130 Felder St. 8J Lexington Apartments at 3:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1313 South Lee St. at 5:44 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 214 Maple St. at 8:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1100 Quincey Dr. at 11:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass

More Local News

Traffic cameras at school zones, salary increases for DA’s Office and Board Elections discussed at BOC Regular Meeting

Sumter Cycling to host first Saturday Ride of February

Area Beat Report 1/18 to 1/20

What’s up at the bottom of the viaduct?

Print Article