Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/23
Published 1:35 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Latonza Takelia, 37, Warrant Executed/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Brown, Nikia Shanone, 28, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense/Failure to obey traffic control device/Criminal Trespass/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Daniels, Caluri Bernard, 44, Criminal Trespass
- Luster, Christopher Eugene, 41, Violation of license restrictions/No insurance/Tag Lights Required/Tag Registration requirements/DUI
- Mann, Shanita S, 32, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officer – Misdemeanor/Simple Battery/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Oakes, Joshua James, 35, Aggravated Stalking
- Roberts, Michael Anthony, 53, Warrant Executed
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle, 43, Criminal Trespass
- Woods, Alexus Ayuanna, 24, DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Headlight Requirements
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
1/21
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 39 at 2:24 a.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1117 Magnolia St. at 1:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 329 West Lamar St. at 2:22 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King at 2:13 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- east Forsyth St. at Rees St. at 3:52 p.m., Warrant Executed/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 1514 South Lee St. at 10:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
1/22
- 103 F Eastview Circle at 4:35 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third degree – allowing a child to witness violence
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 11:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Crawley St. at MLK Blvd. at 12:07 p.m., Warrant Served
- 201 Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. E at Murphy Mill Apartments at 11:39 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 237 Horton Dr. at 6:39 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 1320 Douglas Circle at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Assault and Battery
- Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 8:01 p.m., Civil Matter
- Elliot Street at Mayo St. at 11:37 p.m., Violation of license restrictions/No insurance/Tag Lights Required/Tag Registration requirements/DUI
1/23
- 1717 South Lee St. at 2:04 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- GA Hwy 30 (E. Frosyth St.) at 4:21 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Headlight Requirements
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 248 at 4:14 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1201 US Hwy 19 at Big A’s Package at 4:37 a.m., Simple Battery
- Town Creek Circle at Railroad St. at 5:42 a.m. a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1402 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas N Go at 9:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 103B Norman Cole at 10:13 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense/Failure to obey traffic control device/Criminal Trespass/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 104A Waitsman Dr. at 11:32 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1130 Felder St. 8J Lexington Apartments at 3:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1313 South Lee St. at 5:44 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
- 214 Maple St. at 8:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1100 Quincey Dr. at 11:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass