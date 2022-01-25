Area Beat Report 1/23 to 1/26

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report

  • Arizmendi, Johnny Salvador (Bonded Out), 43, Failure to Appear
  • Clark, Tavaris Jarrod (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
  • Daniels, Caluirl Bernard (In Jail), 44, Criminal Trespass
  • Hubbard, Daisy (Bonded Out), 52, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Kitchens, Anthony Darnell (In Jail), 38, Housing for Richland PD
  • Tullis, Chelsea Ja’Nay (Bonded Out), 25, Forgery -3rd Degree (Felony)

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

1/23

  • 651 RW Jones Rd. at 10:09 a.m., Vehicle Fire
  • 122 Charleston Dr. at 1:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • MLK at the bottom of the viaduct at 3:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warnings for violations

1/24

  • 900 Hwy 49 South at 6:22 p.m., Information for officer
  • East Lamar at Lonnie Lane at 8:30 p.m., Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
  • 1727 Hwy 30 West at 10:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Sumter Middle School at 2:07 p.m., Possession of Marijuana
  • US Hwy 280 West at MP 8 at 12:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 7:49 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross at 9:14 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 127 William Bowen Extension Office at 9:22 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Report

1/24

  • 201 Pineview Dr. at 9:32 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Americus, GA at 11:34 a.m., open investigation into possible Gang Activity
  • 1601 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at DFCS Parking Lot at 3:44 p.m., Contraband
  • 224 Academy St. at 3:37 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 104 Lorraine Avenue at 5:10 p.m., Damage to Property

More Local News

SGTC to host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/23

Traffic cameras at school zones, salary increases for DA’s Office and Board Elections discussed at BOC Regular Meeting

Sumter Cycling to host first Saturday Ride of February

Print Article