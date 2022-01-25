Area Beat Report 1/23 to 1/26
Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report
- Arizmendi, Johnny Salvador (Bonded Out), 43, Failure to Appear
- Clark, Tavaris Jarrod (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
- Daniels, Caluirl Bernard (In Jail), 44, Criminal Trespass
- Hubbard, Daisy (Bonded Out), 52, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Kitchens, Anthony Darnell (In Jail), 38, Housing for Richland PD
- Tullis, Chelsea Ja’Nay (Bonded Out), 25, Forgery -3rd Degree (Felony)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
1/23
- 651 RW Jones Rd. at 10:09 a.m., Vehicle Fire
- 122 Charleston Dr. at 1:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK at the bottom of the viaduct at 3:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warnings for violations
1/24
- 900 Hwy 49 South at 6:22 p.m., Information for officer
- East Lamar at Lonnie Lane at 8:30 p.m., Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
- 1727 Hwy 30 West at 10:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter Middle School at 2:07 p.m., Possession of Marijuana
- US Hwy 280 West at MP 8 at 12:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 7:49 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Highway 19 South at Croxton Cross at 9:14 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 127 William Bowen Extension Office at 9:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Report
1/24
- 201 Pineview Dr. at 9:32 a.m., Damage to Property
- Americus, GA at 11:34 a.m., open investigation into possible Gang Activity
- 1601 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at DFCS Parking Lot at 3:44 p.m., Contraband
- 224 Academy St. at 3:37 p.m., Identity Theft
- 104 Lorraine Avenue at 5:10 p.m., Damage to Property