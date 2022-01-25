SGTC Jets Will Johnston named Co-GCAA Player of the Week

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Jets point guard Will Johnston and Albany Tech’s John Egbuta shared honors as Co-GCAA Players of the Week in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Division I men’s basketball award listings for the week of January 24.

This is the fourth consecutive week and fifth time this season that a South Georgia Technical College athlete has been spotlighted in the weekly awards listings. Will Johnson, a 6’ 3” point guard from Sydney, Australia was nominated for this honor after he scored 26 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one block and six assists in the Jets overtime wins over the league’s top ranked Georgia Highlands squad.

Johnston has helped lead the Jets to an 11 – 9 overall record this season and a 3 – 3 performance in the conference. South Georgia Tech is currently tied for fourth place with Central Georgia Tech in the conference standings. Georgia Highlands is first with a 5 – 1 record, Albany Tech second at 5 – 2 and South Georgia is third with a 4 – 2 win-loss performance.

Johnston is only the second Jets player to be spotlighted as the Player of the Week this season. His teammate, sophomore guard Marvin McGhee of Atlanta earned the honors in the initial rankings on November 15th. Three Lady Jets have been nominated for the honor four times.

Lady Jets freshman shooting forward Alexia Dizeko ofSion, Switzerland, was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week January 17 and January 3rd, 2022. Freshman Fanta Gassama was recognized December 13th and sophomore Kamya Hollingshed was singled out for her outstanding play for the week of January 10th.

The Lady Jets are currently in second place in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands. Georgia Highlands is currently undefeated in the conference at 11 – 0 and South Georgia Tech is 7 – 2. Georgia Highlands handed South Georgia Tech their two conference losses this season.

The Lady Jets will travel to Macon for a conference game on Tuesday, January 24 at 5:30 p.m. Central Georgia Tech’s Lady Titans are currently 2 – 5 and in fifth place. The Jets travel to Cuthbert on Wednesday, January 25 to play Andrew College at 7 p.m. and then the two teams return home for a double-header on Saturday, January 29. The Lady Jets open at 1 p.m. against Andrew College and the men follow at 3 p.m. in a tough match-up against East Georgia State and former Jets head coach Travis Garrett.