Lady Wildcats extend winning streak to seven with win over Taylor County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven when they defeated their Region 5A-Public opponent Taylor County 54-42 on Tuesday, January 25 in an important region game at Schley County High School.

The win vaults the Lady Wildcats into first place in the region at 12-1 and they are 13-3 overall on the season.

“I’m Just incredibly proud of our girls for battling the entire game against a really good team,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “They have worked hard all season so I am happy for them to get this win in front of an amazing home crowd. The fans, especially our students, definitely helped us tonight!”

Freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott had a tremendous game for SCHS as she led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 25 points. Daneria Thornton was also in double figures with 13 points and Emma Walker chipped in nine in the winning cause.

The Lady Wildcats will try to keep their spot at the top of the region standings and will try to extend their winning streak to eight when they travel over to Marion County on Friday evening, January 28. Tip-off from Buena Vista is scheduled for 6 p.m.