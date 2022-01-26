SGTC Announces Local GOAL Finalists

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently announced four finalists selected to advance to the final round of judging in the local phase of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) competition. The finalists are Zakyah Cameron of Bonaire, a Culinary Arts student nominated by Ricky Watzlowick; Gerode Prather of Lithia Springs, Motorsports Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver; Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma, Criminal Justice, nominated by Teresa McCook; and Symone Stevens of Buena Vista, Culinary Arts, nominated by Ricky Watzlowick.

A local Screening Committee made up of SGTC instructors and administrators interviewed and evaluated fourteen participating nominees. Students were rated in areas such as communication skills, enthusiasm, commitment to technical education, and personal goals. The four finalists garnered the highest average scores on a brief presentation and their interview.

During the final round of local competition, the students were interviewed and evaluated by a Selection Committee comprised of representatives from the community in order to select an overall local GOAL winner. The Selection Committee for 2022 consisted of Kim Christmas, Vice President of Human Resources, PharmaCentra, LLC; Rev. Michael Coley, SGTC graduate and retired Robins Air Force Base employee; Vicki Crew, PeopleSouth Bank Market President; Ty Kinslow, Senior Vice President for Communications, Magnolia Manor; and Charlene Pennymon, Vice President, Citizens Bank of Americus.

Other nominees for this year’s GOAL competition were Sheronda Bacon-Mercer, Criminal Justice, nominates by Teresa McCook; Amaya Brown, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop; Kiala Duncan, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea Lusane-Mckenzie; Miracle McKellar, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Jaye Cripe; Madelyn Randazzo, Computer Support Specialist, nominated by Andrea Ingram; Timothy Richardson, Auto Collision Repair Technology, nominated by Starlyn Sampson; Jasmine Williams, Practical Nursing, nominated by Jennifer Childs; and Arlaker Zanders, Practical Nursing, Nominated by Jennifer Childs.

The winner of the GOAL competition at South Georgia Technical College will continue to the regional competition with a chance to be one of nine finalists for the overall state GOAL honor.