Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/22

Published 3:51 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/26

  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at 1:20 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Terroristic threats and Acts
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. 1 at 2:30 p.m., Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 214 Maple St. at 4:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 705 Pine Ave. at 7:25 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at 9:24 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Warrant Executed
  • Ridge St. at 10:45 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked

