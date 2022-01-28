Area Beat Report 1/27
Published 3:31 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Deshuntae Samonne (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Manuel, Jesse Terrance (Time Served), 32, Housing for Stewart County
- Smith, Casey Keon (In Jail), 31, Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
1/27
- 2124 GA Hwy 280 West at 2:49 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 326 Old Ferry Rd. at 5:36 a.m., Damage to Property
- 211 N. Ellaville St. at 9:05 a.m., Entering Auto
- 206 Heath Goodin Rd. at 9:34 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 212 N. Ellaville St. at 10:28 a.m., Entering Auto
- 1306 GA Hwy 27 East at 2:23 p.m., Information for officer
- 4038 US Hwy 280 East at The Store on 280 at 3 p.m., Theft
- 123 Rainbow Terrace at 3:32 p.m., VIN Inspection
- 236 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 4:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1563 Middle River Rd. at 5:52 p.m., Welfare Check
- 236 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 9:53 p.m., Bad Child
- 144 W. Bailey St. at 1:19 p.m., Information for officer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Hogan, Tonya Leeann, 50, Theft By Shoplifting
- Pottinger, Chayce Pauline, 20, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked – Felony
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
1/27
- 103 Eastview Circle at 2:55 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of firearms by convicted felon/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- E. Railroad St. at 1:17 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- McCoy Hill Area at 8:16 a.m., Gang Activity
- 101 Magnolia Court Apt. F at Magnolia Village at 10:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 207 South Jackson St. at 11:03 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 211 Sharon Circle at 10:16 a.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 1119 East Lamar St. at Regional Eye Care at 12:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 204 Hosanna Circle at 3:14 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:21 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 201 Creekside Dr. Apt. B at Common Creek Apts. at 5:45 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 109 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 214 Taylor St. at 6:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 55A Brinson St. at 8:45 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- East Forsyth St. at Hudson St. at 11:47 p.m., Driving without a valid license