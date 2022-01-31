GSW Hurricanes lose stunner at Young Harris

From Staff Reports

YOUNG HARRIS, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost to Young Harris College 79-76 on Saturday afternoon, January 29. The matchup was the second game between the two programs this week.

Before the win, YHC was winless in Peach Belt Conference play and had an 11 game losing streak. The Hurricanes had won three straight before the loss after starting conference play with a six-game losing streak.

GSW led for much of the game and took an eight-point lead into the halftime break. The eight-point lead seemed to have GSW headed toward a fourth straight win and a move up in the Peach Belt standings. However, the second-half collapse allowed the Mountain Lions to claw back as they outscored the Hurricanes by 11 in the second half. The second-half comeback for YHC was a combination of great shooting for the Mountain Lions and a tough stretch of shooting for the Hurricanes. The Mountain Lions shot 66.7 percent from behind the arc in the second half, while the Hurricanes shot just 20 percent.

The Hurricanes (7-11, 3-7 PBC) will look to start another winning streak when they host Clayton State on Wednesday night, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.