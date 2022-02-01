SGTC celebrating 20th anniversary of Jets basketball and Alumni and Sophomore Day Saturday, February 5

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is celebrating the 20th anniversary of starting its intercollegiate Jets basketball program as part of its Alumni Day Celebration on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the James S. Peters gymnasium in conjunction with the Jets and Lady Jets basketball games and Sophomore Day recognition. Students, faculty and staff, retirees and alumni will be admitted to the games for free.

All South Georgia Technical College Tradesmen and Technic basketball players as well as Jets and Lady Jets players, alumni, and former faculty and staff members are encouraged to come out and join in the celebration. The 2001 – 2002 Jets team, former coaches, and college administration will be spotlighted at the halftime of the Lady Jets game around 1:30 p.m. The Jets and Lady Jets sophomores will be recognized between the two basketball games around 2:30 p.m. and then the alumni and former faculty and staff will be recognized during the half-time of the Jets ball game around 3:30 p.m.

The Alumni Day Celebration will kick-off around 12:15 p.m. with a free Hot Dog and Hamburger Cookout and Tailgate event sponsored by the Americus-Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held under the tents in front of the Hangar.

The tailgating event will lead into a technical college showdown with the defending Region XVII champions and nationally ranked Division I Lady Jets basketball team facing off against the fifth-ranked Central Georgia Technical College Lady Titans. The third-ranked Jets will take to the court at 3 p.m. against sixth-ranked Southern Crescent Tigers following the Sophomore Day recognition of the 2021 – 2022 Jets and Lady Jets sophomores.

Special alumni/sophomore t-shirts will be available at no cost while supplies last, during the SGTC Alumni Day Celebration on February 5 as part of the Jets 20th anniversary celebration. Admission to the games and the tailgating events are Free.

As part of the college’s alumni anniversary celebration, SGTC will be highlighting alumni and their accomplishments. If you or someone you know are an alumni of South Georgia Technical College, please share your story by contacting Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2248 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Also, if you share information on social media, please use #SGTC.