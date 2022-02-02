Area Beat Report 1/30 to 2/1

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Kelsey Eugene (Bonded Out), 25, Forgery – Third Degree (Felony)
  • McGarrah, Tommy Lee (Sentenced), 33, Sentenced to 90 days
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 48, Aggravated Assault
  • Sasser, Dannette Nicole (Bonded Out), 44, Theft By Shoplifting/Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Warren, Keith Cordell (In Jail), 32, Theft of Services – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/30

  • 212 Thomas St. at 10:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

1/31

  • 131 Thomas Dr. at Kawasaki Dealership at 11:08 a.m., Burglary
  • Confederate St. near N. Ellaville St. at 4:32 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 234 Upper River Road at 5:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 19 at 8 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Sumter County High at 9:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • Dogwood Dr. at Hwy 49 South at 9:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 177 Rebel Road at 9:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 441 District Line Road at 10 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 429 Arch Helms Road at Lot 22 at 10:03 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 24 at 1:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd. at 5:11 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign
  • Hwy 280 at William Office Equipment at 5:39 p.m., Warning for stop sign violation
  • Hwy 280 at District Line Rd. at 6:18 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 East about Williams at 6:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia Court at 7:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
  • MLK about Magnolia at Devane Pool Service at 9:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield
  • Hwy 49 North about New Era at 10:49 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • DeSoto Seed Farm Road at 10:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 11:05 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Nadhari Christopher, 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
  • Colbert, Kelby Defel, 35, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Robinson, Jillian Cierra, 36, Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without insurance/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Operating without IRP Registration/Improper backing/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

1/31

  • 129 South Dudley St. at 10:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 111 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 12:18 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
  • 913 Parker St. at 10:56 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • 817 Mayo St. Apt. A17 at 11:46 a.m., Damage to Property
  • North Jackson St. at JR Cambell at 3:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 740 Wheatly St. at 3:52 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:59 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 88B Barbara Battle Way at 11:29 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
  • 1309 Douglas Circle at 10:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute

2/1

  • East Lamar St. at 8:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 10:53 a.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without insurance/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Operating without IRP Registration/Improper backing/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed
  • East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 1:57 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 817 Mayo St. at Apt. A3 the Verandah at 2:12 p.m.,
  • 106A Bill Cross St. at 7:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 2011 Armory Dr. at 10:32 p.m., Runaway Juvenile

 

 

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report 1/27 to 1/30

Zakyah Cameron named SGTC 2022 GOAL winner

Area Beat Report 1/27

Area Beat Report 1/25 to 1/26/22

Print Article