Area Beat Report 1/30 to 2/1
Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Kelsey Eugene (Bonded Out), 25, Forgery – Third Degree (Felony)
- McGarrah, Tommy Lee (Sentenced), 33, Sentenced to 90 days
- Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 48, Aggravated Assault
- Sasser, Dannette Nicole (Bonded Out), 44, Theft By Shoplifting/Forgery – 1st Degree
- Warren, Keith Cordell (In Jail), 32, Theft of Services – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/30
- 212 Thomas St. at 10:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
1/31
- 131 Thomas Dr. at Kawasaki Dealership at 11:08 a.m., Burglary
- Confederate St. near N. Ellaville St. at 4:32 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 234 Upper River Road at 5:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 19 at 8 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Sumter County High at 9:37 a.m., Information for officer
- Dogwood Dr. at Hwy 49 South at 9:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 177 Rebel Road at 9:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 441 District Line Road at 10 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 429 Arch Helms Road at Lot 22 at 10:03 a.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 24 at 1:56 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd. at 5:11 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign
- Hwy 280 at William Office Equipment at 5:39 p.m., Warning for stop sign violation
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd. at 6:18 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East about Williams at 6:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia Court at 7:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
- MLK about Magnolia at Devane Pool Service at 9:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield
- Hwy 49 North about New Era at 10:49 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- DeSoto Seed Farm Road at 10:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 11:05 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Nadhari Christopher, 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- Colbert, Kelby Defel, 35, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Robinson, Jillian Cierra, 36, Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without insurance/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Operating without IRP Registration/Improper backing/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
1/31
- 129 South Dudley St. at 10:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 111 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 12:18 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass
- 913 Parker St. at 10:56 a.m., Harassing Communications
- 817 Mayo St. Apt. A17 at 11:46 a.m., Damage to Property
- North Jackson St. at JR Cambell at 3:41 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 740 Wheatly St. at 3:52 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:21 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:59 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 88B Barbara Battle Way at 11:29 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- 1309 Douglas Circle at 10:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
2/1
- East Lamar St. at 8:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 10:53 a.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without insurance/Use of license plate with intent to conceal/Operating without IRP Registration/Improper backing/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed
- East Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 1:57 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 817 Mayo St. at Apt. A3 the Verandah at 2:12 p.m.,
- 106A Bill Cross St. at 7:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 2011 Armory Dr. at 10:32 p.m., Runaway Juvenile