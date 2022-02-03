Area Beat Report 2/2
Published 1:42 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/2
- Magnolia St. at 12:05 a.m., Harassing Communications
- Freida Lane Apt. A at 7:09 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Horton Dr. at 9:52 a.m., Simple Battery
- Horton Dr. Apt. B at 10:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Adderton Street at Rubos at 10:59 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Crawford St. at Wendys at 2:50 p.m., Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- West Lamar St. at Habitat for Humanity at 2:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- D Eastview Circle at 4:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Crawford St. at Market Place Plaza at 5:50 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Tripp St. at Mike Party Center at 10:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report