Area Beat Report 2/2

Published 1:42 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/2

  • Magnolia St. at 12:05 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • Freida Lane Apt. A at 7:09 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • Horton Dr. at 9:52 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Horton Dr. Apt. B at 10:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Adderton Street at Rubos at 10:59 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Crawford St. at Wendys at 2:50 p.m., Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • West Lamar St. at Habitat for Humanity at 2:16 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • D Eastview Circle at 4:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawford St. at Market Place Plaza at 5:50 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Tripp St. at Mike Party Center at 10:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

