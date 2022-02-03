Sumter County Leaders speak on the importance of CTAE

The Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program offers students of Sumter County Schools (SCS) a dedicated path of study in technical and agricultural career fields. For Sumter County Schools, the CTAE program is housed within the Ignite College and Career Academy (CCA). On February 2, Sumter County leadership was invited to take a tour of the CCA and hear more about Ignite as well as the CTAE programming. Mayor Lee and Karen Kinnamon were joined by SCS staff and an excited group of CTAE students. After touring the facility, both the mayor and the SCS Superintendent, Walter Knighton signed proclamations over the importance of a CTAE path. Lee “proclaimed that February 1-February 28 as Career Technical and Agricultural Education month in the City of Americus.” He reported to the SCS staff and students “it has been a pleasure to be here today. We look forward to great partnerships with CTAE and Ignite CCA and all of you.” In signing his proclamation, Walter Knighton declared the mission and purpose of SCS and spoke on the importance of CTAE’s role in “preparing our students for the future.” He then affirmed his “pleasure to sign the proclamation” to demonstrate the importance of the work the CTAE, Ignite CCA and Sumter County Schools is doing to support our youth through their educational experiences. In addition to the Board of Education and the Americus City Council, the Chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, Mark Waddell, added to the importance of a CTAE pathway. “Sumter County has a long legacy of residents providing the best in technical skills and agricultural excellence. The Sumter County Board of Commissioners is confident our students will continue to make us prosperous in these areas. We enjoy seeing this generation of Sumter County residents investing in the future of our home and wish for them much success.”