Area Beat Report 2/2 to 2/4
Published 12:54 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Audrey Melissa (In Jail), 36, Holding for Bartow County SO
- Evans, Lewis Wendell (Bonded Out), 24, Aggravated Battery
- Lopez, Raul (Sentenced), 21, Sentenced to 15 days
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/2
- 817 GA Hwy 280 West at 6:01 a.m., Accident Report
- 212 Thomas St. Apt. D at 9:16 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 100 block of Lacross Rd. at 11:20 a.m., Illegal Dumping
- 108 Ellaville St. at 4:56 p.m., Illegal Dumpling
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 5:52 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd. at 6:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 32 at 7:13 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 East near Mile Marker 32 at 7:24 p.m., Warning for tail lights out
- 142 Salem Woods Dr. at 8:18 p.m., Civil Matter
- Felder St. at Sweet Avenue at WAL-MART at 20:28 p.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license/Failure to maintain insurance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Hernandez-Oliver, Luis Alfredo, 24, Warrant Executed
- Ortiz, Ramon Francisco, 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/3
- 119 S. Lee St. Municipal Court at 8:22 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. Municipal Court at 8:45 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 531 Tripp St. at J&J Oil Change at 10:08 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 111 Matthews Dr. at 10:19 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Forsyth St. at Tripp St. at 3:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 607H Eastview Circle at 4:13 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 704 Park Row at 5:51 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East Apt. 11 at Southland Heights Apartments at 6:45 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 514 Furlow St. at 7:56 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 210A Horton Dr. at 8:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass