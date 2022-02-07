Area Beat Report 2/4 to 2/6

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bridges, Antwan Fernandez (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony/Headlight Requirements/Warrant Executed
  • Cantrell, Nikki Toccora (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Cromer, Daryl Scott (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
  • Goodwin, Ira Wendell (In Jail), 47, Habitual Violator/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Jones, Broderick Javaris (Bonded Out), 28, Improper passing of emergency/towing vehicle/Failure to Appear
  • Lewis, Christopher Deon (Bonded Out), 27, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Rush, Terrence Meurel (Bonded Out), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Driving within a gore or median
  • Washington, Harry James (In Jail), 59, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/4

  • US Hwy 280 and WAL-MART at 1:35 a.m., Warning for failure to yield after stopping
  • Brickyard Rd. at 3:43 a.m., Roadway blocked/tree in the road
  • 0 Lorraine Dr. at 10:58 a.m., Information for officer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:36 p.m., Harassing phone calls
  • 200 block of McLittle Bridge Road at 2:59 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 125 Ron Circle at 4:47 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 273 Upper River Rd. at 6:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 114 Pecan Circle at 11:38 p.m., Damage to Property

2/5

  • 110 Williams Road at Williams Road Baptist Church at 12:52 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Rainbow Terrace at 4:58 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 12:44 p.m., Theft
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at 12:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:10 p.m., Entering Auto
  • US Hwy 30 West at Perry Brothers at 5:45 p.m., Warning for failure to yeild when crossing road way
  • 240 Cartwright Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 862 Upper River Rd. at 9:42 p.m., Information for officer
  • 228 Rockhill Dr. at 11:19 p.m., Suspicious Person

2/6

  • US Highway 280 East at MP 30 at 5:48 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Freeman Rd. at 8:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 240B Cartwright Rd. at 12:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)
  • Joe Harper Road Extension at 12:55 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • COB US Hwy 280 East at MP 30 at 1:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to move over
  • 559 US Hwy 19 North at 2:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Southland Road at 6:34 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 265 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 6:37 p.m., Theft
  • 315 Lower Five Points Road at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 131 W. Rockhill Dr. at 9:52 p.m., Theft

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Barthell, Mary Elizabeth, 24, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Bell, Aaron Barnard, 26, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
  • Lance, Christopher Wayne, 22, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
  • Leon, Omar, 33, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign

Americus PD Media Incident Report

2/4

  • 1109 Oglethorpe Avenue at 1:54 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
  • 102 Tripp St. at KFC at 7:32 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 104 Magnolia Court Apt. G at Magnolia Court Apartments at 8:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1604 H east Forsyth St. at Roman Oven at 12:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 201 East Hill St. at 1:04 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 602 Eastview Circle Apt. H at 3:46 p.m., Damage to Property
  • New St. at 6:28 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
  • 1472 East Forsyth St. at Queen Nails and Spa at 7:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 110 Tom Hall Circle at 8:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at 10:29 p.m., Robbery/Simple Battery
  • 214 B Taylor St. at 10:28 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt

2/5

  • Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:10 a.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 300 block of Vista Dr. at 4:49 a.m., Probation Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony/Headlight Requirements/Warrant Executed
  • 202 West Church St. at Dya Foods at 10:34 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to Appear/Warrant Executed
  • 202 Hwy 27 East at Gas N Go at 12:05 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:17 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 315 Pineview Dr. at 12:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 525 east Furlow St. at 5:51 p.m., Public Indecency
  • 1703 Armory Dr. at 9:24 p.m., Run away juvenile
  • Felder St. at GSW Drive at 12:04 a.m., Driving without a license/no insurance/Failure to obey traffic control device
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at 10:45 p.m., Simple Battery

2/6

  • Mayo St. at Belinda Circle at 5:38 a.m., Failure to report accident with injuries
  • 301 Brookdale Dr. at 6:39 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • East Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 8:30 a.m., Habitual Violator/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Ashby St. and North Lee St. at 11:29 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 214 Tom Hall Circle at 2:59 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Bell St. at Harrold Ave. at 5:41 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
  • 922 East Lamar St. at 9:43 p.m., Affray
  • 1500 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 10:43 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

