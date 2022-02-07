Area Beat Report 2/4 to 2/6
Published 4:55 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bridges, Antwan Fernandez (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony/Headlight Requirements/Warrant Executed
- Cantrell, Nikki Toccora (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Cromer, Daryl Scott (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
- Goodwin, Ira Wendell (In Jail), 47, Habitual Violator/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jones, Broderick Javaris (Bonded Out), 28, Improper passing of emergency/towing vehicle/Failure to Appear
- Lewis, Christopher Deon (Bonded Out), 27, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Rush, Terrence Meurel (Bonded Out), 47, DUI-Alcohol/Driving within a gore or median
- Washington, Harry James (In Jail), 59, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/4
- US Hwy 280 and WAL-MART at 1:35 a.m., Warning for failure to yield after stopping
- Brickyard Rd. at 3:43 a.m., Roadway blocked/tree in the road
- 0 Lorraine Dr. at 10:58 a.m., Information for officer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:36 p.m., Harassing phone calls
- 200 block of McLittle Bridge Road at 2:59 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 125 Ron Circle at 4:47 p.m., Welfare Check
- 273 Upper River Rd. at 6:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 114 Pecan Circle at 11:38 p.m., Damage to Property
2/5
- 110 Williams Road at Williams Road Baptist Church at 12:52 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Rainbow Terrace at 4:58 a.m., Shots Fired
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 12:44 p.m., Theft
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at 12:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:10 p.m., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 30 West at Perry Brothers at 5:45 p.m., Warning for failure to yeild when crossing road way
- 240 Cartwright Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Welfare Check
- 862 Upper River Rd. at 9:42 p.m., Information for officer
- 228 Rockhill Dr. at 11:19 p.m., Suspicious Person
2/6
- US Highway 280 East at MP 30 at 5:48 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 North at Freeman Rd. at 8:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 240B Cartwright Rd. at 12:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)
- Joe Harper Road Extension at 12:55 p.m., Suspicious Person
- COB US Hwy 280 East at MP 30 at 1:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to move over
- 559 US Hwy 19 North at 2:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 at Southland Road at 6:34 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 265 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 6:37 p.m., Theft
- 315 Lower Five Points Road at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 131 W. Rockhill Dr. at 9:52 p.m., Theft
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Barthell, Mary Elizabeth, 24, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Bell, Aaron Barnard, 26, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- Lance, Christopher Wayne, 22, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- Leon, Omar, 33, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
Americus PD Media Incident Report
2/4
- 1109 Oglethorpe Avenue at 1:54 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
- 102 Tripp St. at KFC at 7:32 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 104 Magnolia Court Apt. G at Magnolia Court Apartments at 8:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1604 H east Forsyth St. at Roman Oven at 12:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 201 East Hill St. at 1:04 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 602 Eastview Circle Apt. H at 3:46 p.m., Damage to Property
- New St. at 6:28 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 1472 East Forsyth St. at Queen Nails and Spa at 7:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 110 Tom Hall Circle at 8:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at 10:29 p.m., Robbery/Simple Battery
- 214 B Taylor St. at 10:28 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
2/5
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:10 a.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 300 block of Vista Dr. at 4:49 a.m., Probation Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Felony/Headlight Requirements/Warrant Executed
- 202 West Church St. at Dya Foods at 10:34 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Failure to Appear/Warrant Executed
- 202 Hwy 27 East at Gas N Go at 12:05 p.m., Simple Battery
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:17 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 315 Pineview Dr. at 12:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 525 east Furlow St. at 5:51 p.m., Public Indecency
- 1703 Armory Dr. at 9:24 p.m., Run away juvenile
- Felder St. at GSW Drive at 12:04 a.m., Driving without a license/no insurance/Failure to obey traffic control device
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at 10:45 p.m., Simple Battery
2/6
- Mayo St. at Belinda Circle at 5:38 a.m., Failure to report accident with injuries
- 301 Brookdale Dr. at 6:39 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- East Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 8:30 a.m., Habitual Violator/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ashby St. and North Lee St. at 11:29 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 214 Tom Hall Circle at 2:59 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Bell St. at Harrold Ave. at 5:41 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object
- 922 East Lamar St. at 9:43 p.m., Affray
- 1500 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 10:43 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object