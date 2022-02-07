Lady Wildcats finish regular season with win over Greenville on Senior Night

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats sent their five seniors out as winners on Senior Night, as they dominated their way to a 68-40 victory over the Patriots of Greenville on Friday, February 4 at Schley County High School.

For SCHS seniors Berkley Goodin, Patience Solomon, Liberty Justice, Sarah Barnhill and Landry Whaley, it would be a night that they will treasure for a lifetime.

“I’m really happy for our seniors to get a big win on Senior Night,” SCHS Head Coach Bent Moore said.

Both Goodin and freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 15 points and Emma Walker chipped in 13 in the winning cause.

SCHS finishes the regular season with a 15-4 overall record and a record of 14-2 in the Region 5A-Public standings. They Lady Wildcats are the #2 seed and will play their first game of the Region 5A-Public Tournament at Manchester High School on Thursday, February 10. The time of the game and the opponent are both still to be determined.