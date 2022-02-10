Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9
Published 7:01 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Harper, Dontavius Jamel (In Jail), 29, Failure to appear
- Knight, James Jamare (In Jail), 28, Back for Court
- Longdon, Robert Eugene (In Jail), 71, Probation Violation
- Myers, Joseph (In Jail), 71, Probation Violation
- Office, Melvin (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to appear
- Thomas, Tracie Renee (Fine Paid), 52, City Probation
- Wilson, Corriere Danado (Bonded Out), 35, Simple Battery/
Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery/Criminal Trespass – Family Violence
- Jernigan, Jontavious Dwayne, 22, No Insurance/Driving without a valid license
- McDonnough, Richard Wayne, 62, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to obey traffic control device
- Morgan, Larry, 44, Assault and Battery
- Robinson, Tiffany, 39, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstruction of law enforcement officer – Misdemeanor
- Smith, Don Cornelius, 47, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/19/2021
- 287 Buttercup Ln. at 8:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/7
- Bob Dodson Rd. at Hwy 280 West at 4:51 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 378 Lakewood Avenue at 3:01 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 741 GA Hwy 19 South at Sumter County Rec Center at 4:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 437 Ed Stephens Rd. at 2:22 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 172 Briar Patch Circle at 2:27 p.m., Animal Complaint
2/8
- 416A West Ellaville St. at 5:48 a.m., Information for officer
2/9
- 104A Fried Ln. at 12:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Forsyth at Prince St. at 4:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer/Giving false name, address or birth date to police officer
- 108G Country Club Dr. at 5:47 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 412B Jones Dr. at 6:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Americus at 8:31 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 235 Barnum Dr. at 11:30 p.m., Ungovernable Child
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Tyrone Emanuel (Rebook), 47, Burglary/Financial Transaction – Card Fraud
- Chester, Marlon Dewayne (In Jail), 49, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/9
- 130 Mallard Lane at 10:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 132 Stonewall Dr. at 12: 01 p.m., Mental Subject
- Brady Rd. at Tommy Hooks Rd. at 12:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 135 Cartwright Rd. at 12:32 p.m., Theft
- 114 Country Lane Rd. at 1:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 about Mile Marker 4 at 3:10 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 South at US Hwy 280 West at 4:12 p.m., Accident Report
- 2366 Brady Rd. at 9:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Grover Dr. and Ida Dr. at 9:49 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 11:35 p.m., Loud Music
- 745 Thrasher Rd. at 10:36 p.m., Bad Child