Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9

Published 7:01 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Harper, Dontavius Jamel (In Jail), 29, Failure to appear
  • Knight, James Jamare (In Jail), 28, Back for Court
  • Longdon, Robert Eugene (In Jail), 71, Probation Violation
  • Myers, Joseph (In Jail), 71, Probation Violation
  • Office, Melvin (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to appear
  • Thomas, Tracie Renee (Fine Paid), 52, City Probation
  • Wilson, Corriere Danado (Bonded Out), 35, Simple Battery/

Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery/Criminal Trespass – Family Violence

  • Jernigan, Jontavious Dwayne, 22, No Insurance/Driving without a valid license
  • McDonnough, Richard Wayne, 62, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to obey traffic control device
  • Morgan, Larry, 44, Assault and Battery
  • Robinson, Tiffany, 39, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstruction of law enforcement officer – Misdemeanor
  • Smith, Don Cornelius, 47, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/19/2021

  • 287 Buttercup Ln. at 8:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/7

  • Bob Dodson Rd. at Hwy 280 West at 4:51 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 378 Lakewood Avenue at 3:01 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 741 GA Hwy 19 South at Sumter County Rec Center at 4:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 437 Ed Stephens Rd. at 2:22 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 172 Briar Patch Circle at 2:27 p.m., Animal Complaint

2/8

  • 416A West Ellaville St. at 5:48 a.m., Information for officer

2/9

  • 104A Fried Ln. at 12:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Forsyth at Prince St. at 4:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer/Giving false name, address or birth date to police officer
  • 108G Country Club Dr. at 5:47 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 412B Jones Dr. at 6:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Americus at 8:31 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 235 Barnum Dr. at 11:30 p.m., Ungovernable Child

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Tyrone Emanuel (Rebook), 47, Burglary/Financial Transaction – Card Fraud
  • Chester, Marlon Dewayne (In Jail), 49, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/9

  • 130 Mallard Lane at 10:24 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 132 Stonewall Dr. at 12: 01 p.m., Mental Subject
  • Brady Rd. at Tommy Hooks Rd. at 12:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 135 Cartwright Rd. at 12:32 p.m., Theft
  • 114 Country Lane Rd. at 1:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 about Mile Marker 4 at 3:10 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 South at US Hwy 280 West at 4:12 p.m., Accident Report
  • 2366 Brady Rd. at 9:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Grover Dr. and Ida Dr. at 9:49 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 11:35 p.m., Loud Music
  • 745 Thrasher Rd. at 10:36 p.m., Bad Child

 

 

More Local News

South Georgia Technical College ranked 3rd best for Associate Degrees in Georgia

SGTC Holds Financial Aid Workshops in Americus and Cordele

Air purifiers, BOE “entitlements,” academic goals, deleting committee meetings and dismissing Choates addressed at BOE work session

President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2022 Outstanding Instructor of Year, Starlyn Sampson

Print Article