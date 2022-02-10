Jets roll to 85-59 victory over Gordon College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets took an impressive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) 85 – 59 victory over Gordon College to move into a tie for second place with South Georgia State College. The Jets are now 7 – 4 in the conference and 15 – 10 overall. Gordan fell to 2 – 7 and 8 – 13.

The Jets held Gordon to five points in the first 10-minutes of the game and at the end of the first half, South Georgia Tech had pulled ahead 37 – 20. In the second half the Jets stretched the lead to up to 28 points before capturing the 85 – 59 victory. South Georgia Tech led the entire game but Gordon State was able to tie the game once very early in the first half.

Sophomore guard Marvin McGhee, III, was the leading scorer for the Jets with 25 points. He was five of five from the three-point line. He pulled down six rebounds and had three assists to go with his 25 points. He was followed by sophomore Malik Battle who had 24 points. Battle was 10 of 10 from the foul line and two of four from the three-point line.

Sophomore Will Johnston was the only other Jet in double digits with 11 points. He was four of five from the field and three of six from the foul line. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Nathan Wilson scored eight points and Jalen Reynolds and Matija Milivojevic both came up with five points. Reynolds had a total of 10 rebounds and a blocked shot. Milivojevic had three rebounds and blocked shot. Closing out the scoring for the Jets was Kallin Fonescca with 3 and Justice Hayes and Bryce Turner with two apiece.

The Jets and Lady Jets travel to Albany on Saturday, February 12th for a double-header with Albany Tech. The Lady Jets open at 1 p.m. and the Jets follow at 3p.m. The Jets will host Central Georgia Tech at home on February 15th at 7 p.m. There is only one more home game for the Jets or Lady Jets after that and it is on February 23th at 7 p.m. when the Jets host Andrew College.

The Lady Jets will travel to East Georgia State College on February 19th. The women’s NJCAA Region XVII tournament begins on February 22nd but as one of the top two seeds, the Lady Jets will probably get a bye in that round and be seeded in the Semi-Final Region tournament at Georgia Highlands in Rome on February 25th. The finals will be played on Saturday, February 26th.

The Jets travel to Georgia Highlands on February 19th before hosting Andrew College on February 23th and traveling to East Georgia State College on February 26th to close out the regular season. The men’s NJCAA Region XVII tournament will begin March 1st with the top four teams hosting the first round and the highest seeded team remaining hosting the semi-finals and finals on March 4th and 5th.