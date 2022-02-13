Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/10

Published 4:59 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Davis, Brandon Jarvoski (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • Lumpkin, Ondwell Rashaan (22, Probation Violation
  • Morgan, Torrance Sherod (In Jail), 41, Theft By Taking – Felony/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer
  • Tarver, Laquisha Elizabeth (In Jail), 36, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/7

  • Hwy 19 South and Croxtin Cross Rd. at 12:09 a.m., Speeding/Wreckless Driving

2/8

  • 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 8:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/10

  • 618 GA Hwy 19 South at 9:08 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 14 at 7:59 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

2/10

  • 870 Flintstone Dr. at 11 a.m., Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Peacock Alley at 2:32 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Highway 49 at New Era Rd. at 10:07 p.m., Warning for auxiliary lights
  • 105 South Dudley St. at Southwest Probation Office at 2:28 p.m., Infromation for officer

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Harvey, Michael D, 45, DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Jernigan, Jontavious Dwayne, 22, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance
  • Jones, Angela Sanola, 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Smith, Don Cornelius, 47, Driving without a license – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/10

  • Mayo St, at Ashby St. at 1:57 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance
  • 1207 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House at 3:49 a.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Crawley St. at 5:15 a.m., Driving without a valid license
  • Felder St. at E. Furlow St. at 6:19 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 119 South Lee St. at 12:20 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 1695 Felder St. Resolute at 2:15 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepo Food Mart at 2:55 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 190 Upper River Rd. at Central Baptist Church at 4:04 p.m., Forgery – third degree
  • 315 Ridgeway Dr. at 4:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hudson Rd. at Oglethorpe Avenue at 8:23 p.m., DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 929 Ridge St. at 8:34 p.m., Probation Violation/Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed

 

 

 

