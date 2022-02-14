Board of Commissioners approves list of roads on which speed detection devices will be placed at its February Work Session

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) held its February Work Session on Tuesday, February 8, at the Sumter County Courthouse. One of the main things that took place during the work session was the approval of a list of roads near school zones on which radar devices will be placed to detect speeders.

These roads include Southland Road, GA Highway 27 East, South Georgia Tech Parkway, Bumphead Road and Industrial Boulevard.

Last month, the BOC approved unanimously a proposal from Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant to have detection devices installed on these roads that go through school zones so that these detection devices would be able to detect drivers who are going to fast in these school zones. This is already being done in neighboring counties, such as Lee County.

At the BOC’s February 8 work session, Bryant stated that these detection devices are programmed in such a way that they will process the driver’s tag information and a summons (notification of fine of $75) will be mailed to the owner of the vehicle. Bryant added that the summons will be mailed to the offending party by the company that makes these detection devices and once the individual mails in his/her fine to the Sheriff’s Office, the company will get its cut of the revenue first ($25). The company will then send the remaining portion of the revenue ($50) back to the Sheriff’s Office. Bryant also stressed that these devices will only process the info on a speeding violator and no one else.

Board Chairman Mark Waddell asked for a motion to approve the list of roads in the county on which these speed detection devices will be placed. Commissioner Scott Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jesse Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve the list of roads passed unanimously.

The BOC also had a discussion regarding the placement of a tower at the Georgia State Patrol office located on US Highway 19 South near the Ag center. Waddell stated that several people, including Sherriff Bryant, Department of Public Works Director Jim Littlefield and Sumter County Fire Chief Jerry Harmon, have been involved in the discussion about where exactly to place the tower. “They’re wanting to put the tower near the Ag center and not out front where it was previously discussed,” Waddell told the BOC. County Operations Administrator Rayetta Volley told the BOC that she, along with others, had a meeting with the Georgia State Patrol a week ago to discuss the location of the tower and that the BOC does not want the tower to be placed out front of the Georgia State Patrol office, but across the drive from the front of the GSP building. Volley added that the GSP wants to meet with Littlefield to discuss exactly where the tower should be placed. She added that she wanted to get the BOC’s approval before the tower is placed there. No approval regarding the placement of this tower was made by the BOC and the discussion is still ongoing.

The BOC did approve to ratify a proposal for communication equipment at the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office in the amount of $26,427.40 from Georgia Two-Way, Inc. Included in this proposal is that the funds will come from SPLOST 2021.

Waddell asked for a motion to approve the proposal. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

The BOC also unanimously approved the appointment of Latoya McCants as the Records Manager for the Sumter County Records Management Program.

Commissioner Roberson made a motion to appoint McCants and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval to appoint McCants passed unanimously.

There was also a discussion about an Administrative Assistant position at the Building and Grounds Department (B&G). B&G Department Director Daryl Dowdell told the BOC that his department is budgeted to have seven positions, but currently has five. Waddell asked Volley if there was a position that went away after a period of time. Volley replied that it was the Administrative Technician position.

At the end of this discussion, Waddell asked for a motion to approve the opening up of an Administrative Assistant position in the B&G Department for the second time and to eliminate a B&G technician. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval ad Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

Another approval that the BOC unanimously voted o was the approval of the Budget Amendment to reduce salary in Fiscal Administrator and increase the salary in Finances, Human Resources and the County Clerk. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval passed unanimously.

There were other issues that the BOC unanimously approved. They are as follows: