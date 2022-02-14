Sumter County High School Rifle Team shoots its way to victory over Dougherty

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Rifle Team (SCHS) put on a dominating performance over Dougherty, as the Panthers outshot the Trojans 1062 to 753 on Thursday, February 10 at Sumter County High School. The SCHS team also had a total of 35 Inner 10’s (bulls eyes), which, according to SCHS Head Coach Seth Howell, demonstrated a lot of improvement.

Mason Butts was the top shooter of the night as he shot a personal best of 271 with nine inner 10’s. Here are the final results:

Sumter County High School Rifle Team

Match 10 Feb 2022 Sumter vs Dougherty

Team -All

Thursday, 10 February

Rank Participant Prone Standing Kneeling Team

Sumter County 379 – 19 323-4 360 – 12 1062 – 35

Butts, Mason 97 – 6 82 – 1 92 – 2 271 – 9

Richards, Ian 97 – 5 84 – 2 87 – 2 268 – 9

Josey-Durham, Caleb 97 – 7 77- 0 93 – 5 267 – 12

Geddis, Ne’Skyria (104) 88 – l 80 – l 88 – 3 256 – 5

Dougherty County 282-2 206- 1 265 – 1 753 – 4

Watts, Jamorie (106) 90 – 1 79 – 0 87 – 0 256 – 1

Addison, Luke (105) 90 – 1 73 – I 86 – 1 249- 3

Robinson, Chadwick 72 – 0 15 – 0 43 – 0 130- 0

Key, Shalia (109) 30- 0 39 – 0 49- 0 118 – 0

Barbre, Jacontae (107) 0 – 0 0 – 0 0 – 0 0 – 0

Alba, Daisey (108) 0 – 0 0 – 0 0 – 0 0 – 0