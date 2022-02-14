Sumter County High School Rifle Team shoots its way to victory over Dougherty

Published 2:10 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County High School shooter Mason Butts was the top shooter in the Panthers’ 1062 to 753 victory over Dougherty. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Rifle Team (SCHS) put on a dominating performance over Dougherty, as the Panthers outshot the Trojans 1062 to 753 on Thursday, February 10 at Sumter County High School. The SCHS team also had a total of 35 Inner 10’s (bulls eyes), which, according to SCHS Head Coach Seth Howell, demonstrated a lot of improvement.

Mason Butts was the top shooter of the night as he shot a personal best of 271 with nine inner 10’s. Here are the final results:

Sumter County High School Rifle Team

Match 10 Feb 2022 Sumter vs Dougherty

Team -All

Thursday, 10 February

 

Rank         Participant               Prone         Standing         Kneeling           Team

  1. Sumter County                   379 – 19       323-4              360 – 12        1062 – 35

Butts, Mason                            97 – 6           82 – 1                92 – 2            271 – 9

Richards, Ian                            97 – 5          84 – 2                87 – 2            268 – 9

Josey-Durham, Caleb             97 – 7          77- 0                  93 – 5            267 – 12

Geddis, Ne’Skyria (104)         88 – l          80 – l                  88 – 3            256 – 5

 

  1. Dougherty County             282-2            206- 1            265 – 1            753 – 4

Watts, Jamorie (106)            90 – 1            79 – 0              87 – 0              256 – 1

Addison, Luke (105)              90 – 1            73 – I                86 – 1             249- 3

Robinson, Chadwick              72 – 0            15 – 0              43 – 0              130- 0

Key, Shalia (109)                    30- 0              39 – 0              49- 0              118 – 0

Barbre, Jacontae (107)          0 – 0               0 – 0              0 – 0                 0 – 0

Alba, Daisey (108)                  0 – 0               0 – 0                 0 – 0                 0 – 0

 

 

 

