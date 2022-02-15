Area Beat Report 2/14

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Alford, O’Maree Jatez (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Bradley, Deandria Shavon (In Jail), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Seat Belt Violation/Hands free device required – first offense/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • Styck, Gabe Allen (Bonded Out), Speeding/Driving while unlicensed

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/14

  • 194 Railroad St. at 2:07 a.m., Burglary
  • SGTP at Lindburg Dr. at 8:57 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • SGTP pulling into new high school at 9:02 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate School at 9:33 a.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore Dr. at 11:09 a.m., Traffic Stop/Drivered issued warning for violation
  • 490 Bob Dodson Road at 1:21 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 194 Railroad St. at 10:41 p.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Floyd, Shuhanna Keiouisheuyn, 20, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight
  • Mann, Vinson Mandell, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Wigfall, Allie Brienna, 22, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/13

  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 271 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 12:33 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 134 Cherokee St. Apt. B at 4:36 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 11:25 a.m., Suspicious Incident

2/14

  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:33 p.m., Rape
  • Apple at East Lamar St. at 5:30 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Seat Belt Violation/Hands free device required – first offense/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. D2 at 4:48 p.m., Deceased Person
  • 730 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 911 North Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. at 7:42 p.m., Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 46A Reddick Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/13

Board of Commissioners approves list of roads on which speed detection devices will be placed at its February Work Session

Knighton gives an improving report on academics as students return to class

Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/10

Print Article