Area Beat Report 2/14
Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Alford, O’Maree Jatez (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
- Bradley, Deandria Shavon (In Jail), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Seat Belt Violation/Hands free device required – first offense/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Styck, Gabe Allen (Bonded Out), Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/14
- 194 Railroad St. at 2:07 a.m., Burglary
- SGTP at Lindburg Dr. at 8:57 a.m., Warning for speeding
- SGTP pulling into new high school at 9:02 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate School at 9:33 a.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore Dr. at 11:09 a.m., Traffic Stop/Drivered issued warning for violation
- 490 Bob Dodson Road at 1:21 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 194 Railroad St. at 10:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Floyd, Shuhanna Keiouisheuyn, 20, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight
- Mann, Vinson Mandell, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Wigfall, Allie Brienna, 22, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/13
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 271 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 12:33 a.m., Simple Battery
- 134 Cherokee St. Apt. B at 4:36 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 11:25 a.m., Suspicious Incident
2/14
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:33 p.m., Rape
- Apple at East Lamar St. at 5:30 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Seat Belt Violation/Hands free device required – first offense/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. D2 at 4:48 p.m., Deceased Person
- 730 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 911 North Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. at 7:42 p.m., Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 46A Reddick Dr. at 11:07 p.m., Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging, aiding or abetting any fight