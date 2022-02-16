Sumter County girls and boys soccer teams score wins in season openers

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – Both the Sumter County varsity boys and girls soccer teams got their seasons off to a good start with wins at Westover on Tuesday, February 15. The girls defeated the Lady Patriots 12-6 in a high-scoring affair, while the boys were able to shut out the Patriots 5-0.

“I’m very proud of both Teams. They worked hard to adjust and just didn’t give up,” SCHS boys and girls head coach Michael Pepito said. “They played whistle to whistle and the results showed. There is a lot of learning left to do. We are just getting started.”

Vicky Ariella had an incredible night for the Lady Panthers as she netted eight goals on the night. Both Emely Jimenez and Haley Aycock scored two goals each in the winning cause.

In boys’ action, the Panthers dominated the match against the Patriots and got goals from Jesus Rodriguez, Kevin Abarca and Leo Diaz. Both Rodriguez and Abarca netted two goals and tallied one assist each, while Diaz had one goal on the night.

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will take on Crisp County in Cordele in their first region game on Friday, February 18. The Lady Panthers will kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Panthers at 7:30 p.m.