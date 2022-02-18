Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/22

Published 1:37 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Berry, Aaron Joshua (In Jail), 36, Housing in Macon County
  • Bush, Lenequatta Nicole (In Jail), 34, Simple Battery
  • Chavis, Jeffery (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County
  • Coleman, Juan (In Jail), 51, Housing for Macon County
  • Dominick, Lauren Bell (In Jail), 25, DUI-Drugs/Seat Belt Violation
  • English, Robert (In Jail), 68, Housing for Macon County
  • Favors, Chance Chantel (In Jail), 51, Housing for Macon County
  • Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 55, Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/Using obscene language
  • Jackson, Areanna Monay (In Jail), 21, Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Jones, Yakeshia Shanta (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • Jordan, Miekell Vanshon (In Jail), Housing for Macon County
  • McDonald, Sa’Mia Lynnasia (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery
  • Orr, Kevin Wesley (In Jail), 29, Possession of drug related object and Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Robinson, Charlie Edd (In Jail), 60, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
  • Robinson, Jason Tyrellze (In Jail), 25, Housing for Macon County
  • Sims, Eran Devon (In Jail), 28, Simple Battery/Conspiracy to commit a crime/Probation Violation
  • Smith, Dennis Leon (In Jail), 57, Housing for Macon County
  • Smith, Ronnie Eugene (In Jail), Probation Violation
  • Wafford, Antavious Leonte (In Jail), 29, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon
  • Wiggins, Howard (In Jail), 52, Housing for Macon County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/16

  • 138 North Village Dr. at 2:44 a.m., Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/Using obscene language
  • Spring Creek Church Rd. at Tim Tucker Rd. at 8:05 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 320 Parkers Crossing at 9:46 a.m., Possession of drug related object and Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • 292 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at 10:52 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 903 SGT Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:07 p.m., Simple Battery
  • US Hwy 280 East about Standard Elevator at 12:52 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 North about mile post 22 at 3:02 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 501 Valley Dr. at 4:14 p.m., Information for officer
  • 697 Georgia Highway 19 North at 4:16 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1944 Brady Rd. at 5:50 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 100 Easy St. at 8:22 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 112 Lexington Circle at Lot 23 at 8:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • State Hwy 195 and Lee County Line at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 390 Smallpiece Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 706 McGarrah St. at Apartment A at 1:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property
  • 117 Town Creek Circle at 8:16 a.m., Gang Activity
  • 1311 Crawford St. at 9:13 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 107 Norman Cole St. at 3:54 p.m., Warrant Executed/K-9 Development
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:15 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

2/17

  • 1363 GA Hwy 19 South at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Goldman, Lisa L., 42, DUI-Refusal/Impeding the free flow of traffic/Expired license without proof of renewal
  • Kennon, Javonte, 20, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Nash, Devin Eugene, 17, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/16

  • 126 Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 6:14 p.m., Battery
  • Adderton St. at Highway 19 North at 10:30 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements

 

 

