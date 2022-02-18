Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/18/22
Published 1:37 pm Friday, February 18, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Berry, Aaron Joshua (In Jail), 36, Housing in Macon County
- Bush, Lenequatta Nicole (In Jail), 34, Simple Battery
- Chavis, Jeffery (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County
- Coleman, Juan (In Jail), 51, Housing for Macon County
- Dominick, Lauren Bell (In Jail), 25, DUI-Drugs/Seat Belt Violation
- English, Robert (In Jail), 68, Housing for Macon County
- Favors, Chance Chantel (In Jail), 51, Housing for Macon County
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 55, Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/Using obscene language
- Jackson, Areanna Monay (In Jail), 21, Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Jones, Yakeshia Shanta (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- Jordan, Miekell Vanshon (In Jail), Housing for Macon County
- McDonald, Sa’Mia Lynnasia (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery
- Orr, Kevin Wesley (In Jail), 29, Possession of drug related object and Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Robinson, Charlie Edd (In Jail), 60, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- Robinson, Jason Tyrellze (In Jail), 25, Housing for Macon County
- Sims, Eran Devon (In Jail), 28, Simple Battery/Conspiracy to commit a crime/Probation Violation
- Smith, Dennis Leon (In Jail), 57, Housing for Macon County
- Smith, Ronnie Eugene (In Jail), Probation Violation
- Wafford, Antavious Leonte (In Jail), 29, Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon
- Wiggins, Howard (In Jail), 52, Housing for Macon County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/16
- 138 North Village Dr. at 2:44 a.m., Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/Using obscene language
- Spring Creek Church Rd. at Tim Tucker Rd. at 8:05 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 320 Parkers Crossing at 9:46 a.m., Possession of drug related object and Schedule 1 controlled substance
- 292 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at 10:52 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 903 SGT Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:07 p.m., Simple Battery
- US Hwy 280 East about Standard Elevator at 12:52 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North about mile post 22 at 3:02 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 501 Valley Dr. at 4:14 p.m., Information for officer
- 697 Georgia Highway 19 North at 4:16 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1944 Brady Rd. at 5:50 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 100 Easy St. at 8:22 p.m., Civil Matter
- 112 Lexington Circle at Lot 23 at 8:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- State Hwy 195 and Lee County Line at 9:11 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 390 Smallpiece Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 706 McGarrah St. at Apartment A at 1:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property
- 117 Town Creek Circle at 8:16 a.m., Gang Activity
- 1311 Crawford St. at 9:13 a.m., Civil Matter
- 107 Norman Cole St. at 3:54 p.m., Warrant Executed/K-9 Development
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:15 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
2/17
- 1363 GA Hwy 19 South at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Goldman, Lisa L., 42, DUI-Refusal/Impeding the free flow of traffic/Expired license without proof of renewal
- Kennon, Javonte, 20, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements
- Nash, Devin Eugene, 17, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/16
- 126 Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 6:14 p.m., Battery
- Adderton St. at Highway 19 North at 10:30 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements