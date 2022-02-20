Sumter County Panthers to host Hephzibah and Lady Panthers to host Morgan County in GHSA state tournaments

AMERICUS – Both the Sumter County Panthers and Lady Panthers have found out who their opponents will be when they host their first round games of their respective GHSA Class AAA state basketball tournaments this week. The Panthers (25-2), the #1 seed from Region 2-AAA, will host the 4th seeded Hephzibah Rebels (9-13) from Region 4-AAA. As for the Lady Panthers (21-6), the #1 seed out of Region 2-AAA, they will host 4th seeded Morgan County (13-13) out of Region 4-AAA.

Both teams will play their first round games at the Pit Gymnasium on the new Sumter County High School campus on Tuesday, February 22. Tip off times are still to be determined.

Should both the Panthers and Lady Panthers win their state tournament first round games, they will host their second round games due to the fact that they are both #1 seeds and will be playing the winners between the #2 and #3 seeded teams in the other first round brackets.